Chinese President is set to further consolidate his power as the ruling will begin its once-in-a-five-year tomorrow and confirm his second five-year term.



The 19th National of the of (CPC) will also elect a new generation of leaders to work with Xi.



The agenda for the key Congress, which will conclude on October 24, has been set at the preparatory meeting held today, CPC spokesman Tuo Zhen told media here.Xi presided over the preparatory meeting at the Great Hall of the People which was attended by 2,307 party delegates and especially invited delegates, he said.A 22-member delegate credentials committee was approved at the meeting. A presidium of the consisting of 243 members was also approved.During today's meeting, the attendees approved the organisational set up and tasks of the secretariat of theThe agenda of the party for the include examining the work report about the progress achieved during the past five years, scrutinising report of the discipline inspection relating to the massive anti-corruption carried out in which over 1.34 million party officials especially some top ranking leaders were punished.The meeting will also deliberate and adopt an amendment to the party's Constitution, Tuo said.It will also elect a new Central Committee and its 19th Central Commission for discipline inspection.Besides Xi and Premier Li Keqiang, the party was expected to elect a new generation of leaders for various powerful bodies of the party.Starting his tenure with three powerful posts, Xi, 64 consolidated his position using the massive anti-corruption campaign against high ranking as well as middle and lower rung officials and top leaders.Such was the consolidation of power of Xi specially enhancing his powers in the military that Premier Li Keqiang, 62 and other leaders who were elected along with him in 2012, took a backseat toning down their profile in public, observers say.It is perhaps for the first time in 15 years, a Chinese leader will begin his second term after in power for five years, heading the three power centres.