TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

China's Great Wall Motor interested in bidding for Fiat Chrysler
Business Standard

Xiaomi is edging closer to toppling Samsung as India's smartphone king

Xiaomi is seeing rapid growth while Samsung has been largely stagnant, reports Tech in Asia

Steven Millward | Tech in Asia 

Xiaomi
Xiaomi | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Samsung, India’s long-standing king of smartphones, is facing its biggest ever threat in the nation of 1.3 billion. A new challenger – in the form of China’s Xiaomi – is growing strongly, and it’s now edging tantalisingly close to toppling Samsung’s statue.

Korea’s Samsung now has 24 per cent of India’s smartphone shipments, versus a fast-rising 17 per cent from Xiaomi, according to data this week from IDC.

Chart

 

While Xiaomi has recently been struggling in its native China as shoppers have switched to more premium-looking phones from the likes of Huawei and Oppo, India is a bright spot for the gadget-making start-up.

Growth spurt

Xiaomi, which first launched in India mid-2014, is seeing rapid growth whilst Samsung has been largely stagnant for several years.

chart

 

Xiaomi’s strong surge comes a few months after Chinese brands hit a new milestone in India, passing a collective 50 per cent of the market for the first time.

Xiaomi is edging closer to toppling Samsung as India's smartphone king

A few more stats from IDC’s India report for the April to June quarter:

  • Chinese brands stretched their lead further to 54 per cent
  • Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 4 is nation’s most popular model
  • 28 million smartphones and 34 million dumb phones shipped

Xiaomi dishes its own India data:

  • Xiaomi opened its first store in the country in May
  • Plans to open 100 stores in the next two years
  • Stores essential to growing sales in places where people are less familiar with online shopping, which Xiaomi initially relied on for sales
  • Already, Xiaomi sees 20 per cent of sales from offline retail
  • Now has two Indian factories
This is an excerpt from Tech in Asia. You can read the full article here

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements
  • Claim Settlement Ratio of 92.4%