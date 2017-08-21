Xiaomi is edging closer to toppling Samsung as India's smartphone king

Samsung, India’s long-standing king of smartphones, is facing its biggest ever threat in the nation of 1.3 billion. A new challenger – in the form of China’s – is growing strongly, and it’s now edging tantalisingly close to toppling Samsung’s statue.







Korea’s now has 24 per cent of India’s shipments, versus a fast-rising 17 per cent from Xiaomi, according to data this week from IDC.

While has recently been struggling in its native China as shoppers have switched to more premium-looking phones from the likes of Huawei and Oppo, India is a bright spot for the gadget-making start-up.

Growth spurt







Xiaomi, which first launched in India mid-2014, is seeing rapid growth whilst has been largely stagnant for several years.





Xiaomi’s strong surge comes a few months after Chinese brands hit a new milestone in India, passing a collective 50 per cent of the market for the first time.

A few more stats from IDC’s India report for the April to June quarter:

Chinese brands stretched their lead further to 54 per cent

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 4 is nation’s most popular model

28 million smartphones and 34 million dumb phones shipped

dishes its own India data:

opened its first store in the country in May

Plans to open 100 stores in the next two years

Stores essential to growing sales in places where people are less familiar with online shopping, which initially relied on for sales

Already, sees 20 per cent of sales from offline retail

Now has two Indian factories

