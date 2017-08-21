Xiaomi is edging closer to toppling Samsung as India's smartphone king

Samsung, India’s long-standing king of smartphones, is facing its biggest ever threat in the nation of 1.3 billion. A new challenger – in the form of China’s Xiaomi
– is growing strongly, and it’s now edging tantalisingly close to toppling Samsung’s statue.
Korea’s Samsung
now has 24 per cent of India’s smartphone
shipments, versus a fast-rising 17 per cent from Xiaomi, according to data this week from IDC.
While Xiaomi
has recently been struggling in its native China as shoppers have switched to more premium-looking phones from the likes of Huawei and Oppo, India is a bright spot for the gadget-making start-up.
Growth spurt
Xiaomi, which first launched in India mid-2014, is seeing rapid growth whilst Samsung
has been largely stagnant for several years.
Xiaomi’s strong surge comes a few months after Chinese brands hit a new milestone in India, passing a collective 50 per cent of the market for the first time.
A few more stats from IDC’s India report for the April to June quarter:
-
Chinese brands stretched their lead further to 54 per cent
-
Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 4 is nation’s most popular model
-
28 million smartphones and 34 million dumb phones shipped
Xiaomi dishes its own India data:
-
Xiaomi opened its first store in the country in May
-
Plans to open 100 stores in the next two years
-
Stores essential to growing sales in places where people are less familiar with online shopping, which Xiaomi initially relied on for sales
-
Already, Xiaomi sees 20 per cent of sales from offline retail
-
Now has two Indian factories
This is an excerpt from Tech in Asia. You can read the full article here
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU