Xinjiang: Attack on China Communist Party office; 4 militants shot dead

It was one of the deadliest terror incidents reported in months

It was one of the deadliest terror incidents reported in months

Four militants were shot dead after they attacked the ruling of China's office in restive Xinjiang province, official media reported, one of the deadliest terror incidents reported in months.



A car carrying the attackers crashed into the yard of the office building of the local committee in Karakax county and "detonated an explosive device", killing one person and injuring three others, the news portal of the Xinjiang government said.



Police shot and killed the four attackers, based South Morning Post quoted the report as saying.



Social order had been restored, the portal report said, adding without identifying the attackers.



The attack was reported after several months of lull in terrorist violence in the province where the Uyghur Muslims were restive for years over the settlements Han Chinese in the province, bordering Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Afghanistan.



has been blaming separatist outfit, East Turkistan Islamic Movement (ETIM), for the violent attacks in the province and the rest of the country.



ETIM was blamed for suicide blast in the Chinese Embassy in Kyrgyzstan in September this year in which one person was killed and five others injured.



In November 2015, 28 suspected militants were killed over the course of a 56-day manhunt following an attack on a colliery in Aksu two months earlier that left 16 people dead.



In March 2014, 31 people were knifed to death at a train station in Kunming, in southwestern China, with four attackers killed.



Xinjiang had generally been quiet in 2016 with no major reported attacks or other violent incidents.

Press Trust of India