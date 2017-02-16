TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

Donald Trump promises Benjamin Netanyahu that Iran will never get bomb
Business Standard

Yahoo issues new security warning to users

For potentially malicious activity on their accounts between 2015 and 2016

AP | PTI  |  London 

A Yahoo logo is pictured in front of a building in Rolle, 30 km (19 miles) east of Geneva
A Yahoo logo is pictured in front of a building in Rolle, 30 km (19 miles) east of Geneva

Yahoo is warning users of potentially malicious activity on their accounts between 2015 and 2016.

It's the latest development in the internet company's investigation of a mega-breach that exposed 1 billion users' data several years ago.

It's not clear how many users were affected by the malicious activity, which involved the use of forged cookies — strings of data which can be used to allow people to access online accounts without re-entering their passwords.

Yahoo said in a statement issued today that its investigation "has identified user accounts for which we believe forged cookies were taken or used. Yahoo is in the process of notifying all potentially affected account holders."

The company declined to say how many people were potentially affected.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Yahoo issues new security warning to users

For potentially malicious activity on their accounts between 2015 and 2016

For potentially malicious activity on their accounts between 2015 and 2016
Yahoo is warning users of potentially malicious activity on their accounts between 2015 and 2016.

It's the latest development in the internet company's investigation of a mega-breach that exposed 1 billion users' data several years ago.

It's not clear how many users were affected by the malicious activity, which involved the use of forged cookies — strings of data which can be used to allow people to access online accounts without re-entering their passwords.

Yahoo said in a statement issued today that its investigation "has identified user accounts for which we believe forged cookies were taken or used. Yahoo is in the process of notifying all potentially affected account holders."

The company declined to say how many people were potentially affected.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Yahoo issues new security warning to users

For potentially malicious activity on their accounts between 2015 and 2016

Yahoo is warning users of potentially malicious activity on their accounts between 2015 and 2016.

It's the latest development in the internet company's investigation of a mega-breach that exposed 1 billion users' data several years ago.

It's not clear how many users were affected by the malicious activity, which involved the use of forged cookies — strings of data which can be used to allow people to access online accounts without re-entering their passwords.

Yahoo said in a statement issued today that its investigation "has identified user accounts for which we believe forged cookies were taken or used. Yahoo is in the process of notifying all potentially affected account holders."

The company declined to say how many people were potentially affected.

image
Business Standard
177 22