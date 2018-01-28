Yemen president Mansour Hadi orders his forces to cease fire in Aden

-
Yemen President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi today ordered his forces to cease fire immediately in interim capital Aden after fierce clashes with southern separatists. The call came in a communique issued by Prime Minister Ahmed bin Dagher to the commanders of government forces in the southern port city. "Based on instructions from President Hadi, supreme commander of the Yemeni armed forces, and after talks with the Arab coalition... you must order all military units to cease fire immediately," said the communique seen by AFP. It ordered government forces "to return to base", and said all positions taken today should be vacated by all sides unconditionally.
