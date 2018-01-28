JUST IN
Yemen president Mansour Hadi orders his forces to cease fire in Aden

It ordered government forces "to return to base", and said all positions taken today should be vacated by all sides unconditionally

AFP | PTI  |  Aden 

Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi
Yemen President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi (Photo: https://twitter.com/PeninsulaQatar)

Yemen President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi today ordered his forces to cease fire immediately in interim capital Aden after fierce clashes with southern separatists. The call came in a communique issued by Prime Minister Ahmed bin Dagher to the commanders of government forces in the southern port city. "Based on instructions from President Hadi, supreme commander of the Yemeni armed forces, and after talks with the Arab coalition... you must order all military units to cease fire immediately," said the communique seen by AFP. It ordered government forces "to return to base", and said all positions taken today should be vacated by all sides unconditionally.

First Published: Sun, January 28 2018. 19:55 IST

