Yes, I'm the most overrated actress: Meryl Streep on Trump's remark

Oscar-winner has responded to the President Donald Trump's recent labelling of her as "over-rated" following her Golden Globes speech, saying, "Yes, I'm the most and over decorated actress".

The 67-year-old star slammed Trump in her scathing speech while accepting the Cecil B DeMille Award at Globes last month. She took swipes at his divisive rhetoric without naming him as she cautioned against powerful people using their position to "bully others".

Later, responding to Streep's comments, Trump tweeted at the time, "Meryl Streep, one of the most actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes."

The actress took aim at Trump yet again while speaking at the Human Rights Campaign's 2017 Greater New York Gala Dinner, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Yes, I am the most overrated, over decorated and currently, over berated actress, who likes football, of my generation. But that is why you invited me here! Right?," she said.

Without mentioning Trump's name, she continued, "Which brings us to now. We should not be surprised that fundamentalists, of every stripe, are exercised, and fuming. We should not be surprised that these profound changes come at a steeper cost than we originally though. If we live through this precarious moment- if his catastrophic instinct to retaliate doesn't lead us to nuclear winter, we will have much to thank our current leader for.

"He will have woken us up to how fragile freedom is. The whip of the Executive, through a feed, can lash and intimidate, punish and humiliate, delegitimize the press and imagined enemies with spasmodic regularity and easily provoked predictability."

Streep was honoured at the event for her acting career and also her support of the LGBT community over the years.

The actress also talked about some of her previous roles in films that addressed LGBT issues.

"In 'The Hours' all I did was kiss Allison Janney, take, after take, after take, after take... That wasn't hard... I am fairly proud of my jolly portrayal of a gay conversion therapist on Lisa Kudrow's show 'Web Therapy' — I feel our Vice-President might want to check out those episodes, as my character's views seem to be in line with his own," Streep quipped.