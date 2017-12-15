JUST IN
Business Standard

YouTube's highest paid stars of 2017

At Number position is the online professional gamer Daniel Middleton

YouTube stars are regularly asked how much do they earn by making videos on this social platform. 

The following infographic shows that the most popular YouTuber, Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg aka PewDiePie has fallen down to place 6. At No. 1 is online professional gamer Daniel Middleton who has made waves on online with his gaming channel Dan TDM

Earnings for the 12 months ending June 1, 2017 ($ mn)

First Published: Fri, December 15 2017. 02:25 IST

