Yusuff Ali, Sanjeev Chadha among top 100 Indian businessmen in Arab World

Retail Mogul Yusuff Ali and Pepsico executive Sanjeev Chadha are among the top 100 in the Arab World 2017, according to a Forbes ranking for the Middle East.

Ali, Managing Director of Lulu Group topped the Indian business owners' category. Chadha, CEO, Asia, Middle East and Africa at PepsiCo led the Indian executive's category. He was followed by Raghavan Seetharam, Group CEO of Doha Bank and Adnan Chilwan, Group CEO of Dubai Islamic Bank holding the top three positions.

For the first time, the ranking highlighted 28 young and talented next generation business leaders who will carry forward the legacy of their family businesses. Out of the young and talented next generation, 25 of them will lead their family business with an estimated total revenue of more than USD 27.5 billion.

Speaking at the event, Vipul, Consul General of India in Dubai said, "Indians make up the largest expat community in the Council region, with over 7 million Indians residing and contributing to the economies of the host countries, not only as big business conglomerates but also as professionals, construction workers and in government departments."

is an annual ranking of the top 100 Indian business owners and the top 50 Indians in executive management. The businesses of the top 100 business owners represent different vital sectors, with most of the leaders running diversified companies, followed by the retail, real estate, and construction sectors. The top 50 executives work across different sectors with 15 executives hailing from the banking and financial services.

Total revenues of the top 10 business owners add up to an estimated USD 28.9 billion.

Twenty-four of the companies represented by the top 50 executives have revenue of over USD 1 billion. These business owners and executives oversee a workforce of over 750,000 employees.