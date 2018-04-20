Zimbabwe's parliament summons Mugabe on May 9 over alleged diamond looting

A Zimbabwean parliamentary committee is summoning former leader to appear before it over alleged diamond looting during his rule.

Mugabe, who resigned in November following a military intervention, has said USD 15 billion worth of diamonds were looted from fields in the country's east. He later said he had no basis for that figure.

But parliamentary committee tells the 94-year-old still should appear on May 9 to explain his statements.

This is the first time a public institution has summoned Mugabe to account for the alleged looting. security agencies were involved in the with Chinese firms until the government cancelled all licenses there in 2016.

Mliswa says parliament "very soon" will dispatch an official letter for Mugabe to attend.