Zuckerberg denies stealing Oculus technology to create VR experience

CEO has denied the allegations of stealing technology that was used to create the (VR) headset by saying that did not use the technology it did not own.

"We are highly confident that products are built on technology. The idea that products are based on someone else's technology is just wrong," New York Times quoted Zuckerberg as saying while testifying in a courtroom on Tuesday.

bought for more than $2 billion in 2014 and the dispute started just after the acquisition when US-based video game publisher ZeniMax Media sued of stealing important elements of the technology that went into the creation of the headset, the report said.

could face as much as $2 billion in damages if it loses the suit.

Zuckerberg also admitted that despite all the efforts, his dream of bringing to the masses still has not come true.

"I don't think that good is fully there yet. It's going to take five or 10 more years of development before we get to where we all want to go," Zuckerberg said.

Meanwhile, a lawyer representing and asked Zuckerberg whether he had realised his goal of creating a new computing platform.

"These things end up being more complex than you think up front. If anything, we may have to invest even more money to get to the goals we had than we had thought up front," he replied.

Despite this feud, may invest more than $3 billion in the next decade to reach its goal of providing hundreds of millions of people with a good experience.