Zuckerberg denies stealing Oculus technology to create VR experience

"We are highly confident that Oculus
products are built on Oculus
technology. The idea that Oculus
products are based on someone else's technology is just wrong," New York Times
quoted Zuckerberg as saying while testifying in a courtroom on Tuesday.
Facebook
bought Oculus VR
for more than $2 billion in 2014 and the dispute started just after the acquisition when US-based video game publisher ZeniMax Media sued Oculus
of stealing important elements of the technology that went into the creation of the headset, the report said.
Facebook
could face as much as $2 billion in damages if it loses the suit.
Zuckerberg also admitted that despite all the efforts, his dream of bringing VR
to the masses still has not come true.
"I don't think that good virtual reality
is fully there yet. It's going to take five or 10 more years of development before we get to where we all want to go," Zuckerberg said.
Meanwhile, a lawyer representing Oculus
and Facebook
asked Zuckerberg whether he had realised his goal of creating a new computing platform.
"These things end up being more complex than you think up front. If anything, we may have to invest even more money to get to the goals we had than we had thought up front," he replied.
Despite this feud, Facebook
may invest more than $3 billion in the next decade to reach its goal of providing hundreds of millions of people with a good virtual reality
experience.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU