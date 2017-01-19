Zuckerberg questioned at trial over technology of virtual reality

chief executive took the witness stand in Dallas federal court on Tuesday and denied an allegation by a rival company that the virtual-reality technology of Facebook’s unit was stolen.

Zuckerberg, the founder of one of the world’s largest companies, faced hours of tough, public questioning about where obtained its ideas and how much he knew about the startup when bought it for $2 billion.

A jury is hearing evidence in a civil lawsuit brought by video game publisher Media Inc against in 2014, in the middle of the Facebook- deal. said that unlawfully used its intellectual property to develop the virtual-reality system that includes the Rift headset.

During one heated exchange with lawyer Tony Sammi, Zuckerberg told a jury in the crowded courtroom that the technology was not even fully formed when bought it.

“Improving on that technology doesn’t make it yours,” Sammi countered. “If you steal my bike, paint it and put a bell on it, does that make it your bike?” Zuckerberg, wearing a dark suit and striped tie rather than his typical T-shirt and jeans, answered, “no,” but then added: “The idea that technology is based on someone else’s is just wrong.” The 32-year-old founder has spoken about as an important part of the company’s future business, especially as the technology becomes less expensive and its uses clearer.

The acquisition was more expensive than the $2 billion price tag indicated, Zuckerberg said in court, describing $700 million spent to retain employees and $300 million in payouts for reaching milestones. originally wanted $4 billion, he said.

Sammi questioned whether knew what it was doing when it made the acquisition.

