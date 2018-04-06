Zuma proclaims innocence after court appearance; case postponed to June 8

Former South African sat in the dock of a packed courtroom today to face corruption charges in a long-running case that fuelled the public anger that finally forced him from power.

Zuma, 75, appeared relaxed during the brief hearing during which the case was adjourned until June 8. He later emerged from the courthouse in the coastal city of to address a large crowd of supporters, many sporting regalia of the ruling

The charges are politically motivated, said.

The ruling party leadership had instructed to resign in February after a leadership crisis that destabilized the ANC, which was already weakened by other scandals during Zuma's presidency.

At the hearing, said was free "on warning." supporters gathered near the courthouse to declare that the former leader is not guilty of fraud, racketeering and money laundering. is in Zuma's home province of KwaZulu-

"Hands off Zuma," they chanted.

The corruption charges were recently reinstated after being thrown out nearly a decade ago and relate to an arms deal in the 1990s, when was deputy

Zuma, who resigned Feb. 14, says he has not done anything wrong.

He was replaced as by his deputy, Cyril Ramaphosa, who has promised a robust campaign against corruption and also seeks to rebuild a ruling party whose moral stature has diminished since it took power at the end of white minority rule in 1994.