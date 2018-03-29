After BCCI's ban on Warner, Kane Williamson to lead Sunrisers in IPL 2018

New Zealand skipper and middle-order batsman has been named as the captain of for the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), beginning April 7.

The decision comes two days after former Australian vice-captain stepped down from the position of the skipper of the in the wake of that took place during the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

Confirming the news, K Shanmugam, CEO of took to their Twitter handle and wrote, "We are happy to announce as the captain of the for "

Williamson, on the other hand, said that that he is excited with the opportunity and is looking forward to the challenge ahead.

"I've accepted the role to stand in as captain for this season. It's an exciting opportunity with a talented group of players. I look forward to the challenges ahead," said while accepting the role.

Earlier, the (BCCI) on Wednesday banned former Australian skipper and Warner from the upcoming 11th edition of the IPL after the Cricket Australia imposed a 12-month suspension on the duo for their involvement in a massive spot-fixing scandal.

Smith and Warner were due to lead and respectively in the upcoming edition, but the Australian pair stepped down from the post in the wake of the scandal.

In the IPL, are scheduled to play their first match against on April 9.