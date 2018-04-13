Airtel assures Delhi HC of making changes to tagline of IPL 2018 ads

Telecom on Friday assured the that its latest advertisements, offering "live and free access" to the coverage, would include a bold disclaimer that only subscription to video streaming platform would be free and data charges according to the subscriber's plan would apply.

The assurance was given before Justice Yogesh Khanna, who was hearing a plea moved by Reliance Jio, a new entrant to telecom sector, alleging that the commercials of were "deceptive and misleading".

Jio, represented by senior and K R Sasriprabhu, claimed the advertisements "falsely proclaim" that was offering "live and free" access to T20 cricket coverage, and "falsely represent that a subscriber need only obtain a 4G sim from the defendant company and download the TV app to obtain a virtual season pass i.e live and free access to T20 coverage".

Airtel, represented by senior Rajiv Nayar, contended that Jio was a "jealous competitor" and what it meant by its advertisements was free subscription to

The commercials "specifically provide that if one intends to watch the game, one has to use data as per the plan taken by him/her", said.

in a statement later said, "A frivolous complaint was filed against Airtel's new ad campaign in the seeking a stay on the same. No stay was granted. In fact, the High Court has suggested minor clarifications to the existing disclaimers. After seeing the order we will take appropriate steps. Our ad campaign will continue.