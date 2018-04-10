CSK vs KKR: 4,000 cops on IPL duty as Cauvery protests escalate in Chennai

Hours before the CSK-KKR tie, some pro-Tamil activists tried to stage a demonstration outside the in Chennai against holding of the fixtures in amid the raging Cauvery protests.

The activists of T Velumurugan-led Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) tried to picket the stadium but were immediately removed by the police.

The slogan-shouting activists demanded that matches be not held here.

The has turned into a virtual fortress with 4,000 policemen including commandos and members of the deployed for security ahead of today's tie involving Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Velmurugan had threatened on Tuesday to hold protests outside the game venue on match day.

"If the match is held despite our plea, we will coordinate with all democratic forces to stop it by organising a massive picketing protest. Many leaders and organisations will participate," he had said, adding, "Cricketers knowing Tamil, please understand our sentiments."



has been witnessing protests for the past one week, urging the Centre to constitute the (CMB).

Various political parties and outfits have demanded that the matches be not held at a time when the state is witnessing widespread agitations on the vexed issue.

On February 16, the raised the 270 tmcft share of Cauvery water for by 14.75 tmcft and reduced Tamil Nadu's share while compensating it by allowing extraction of 10 tmcft groundwater from the river basin.

The court had granted six weeks to the Centre to formulate a scheme to ensure compliance of its 465-page judgement on the decades-old Cauvery dispute, modifying the award of 2007.

The court had also made it clear that it would not be extending the time for this on any ground.

The six-week period ended on March 29.