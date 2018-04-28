JUST IN
Business Standard

IPL 2018, DD vs KKR Key Highlights: Under Iyer, DD crush KKR by 55 runs

Under-19 World Cup-winning captain Prithvi Shaw also achieved a remarkable Feat in the 26th match of VIVO IPL 2018

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

A massive 55 runs defeat for the KKR

1 / 5
Delhi Daredevils' captain Shreyas Iyer (R) celebrate with team mates

In the 26th match of Vivo Indian Premier League (IPL 2018), Delhi Daredevils put a massive 219 runs on board as they crushed Kolkata Knight Riders to a 55 runs defeat. 

Change of fortunes under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer

2 / 5
Shreyas Iyer plays a shot

Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and elected to bowl first at Ferozshah Kotla ground in New Delhi. Delhi Daredevils started without Gambhir and Shreyas Iyer leading the forces.The newly-promoted captain, Shreyas Iyer played an incredible knock, scoring 93 runs with 10 sixes. 

Prithvi Shaw achieves a remarkable feat

3 / 5
Prithvi Shaw in action against KKR

The India Under-19 World Cup-winning captain Prithvi Shaw played a solid knock to score his maiden fifty in the IPL. Shaw, scored 62 off 44, including seven fours and two sixes. Aged 18 years and 169 days  Prithvi became the joint-youngest to score a half-century in the Indian Premier League. 

Early wickets ruined the day for KKR

4 / 5
Andre Russell plays a shot

 

Batting Second, KKR suffered early losses and could not find a stable partnership barring Andre Russell and Shubham Gill's brief knock. 

A good day in the field for DD bowlers

5 / 5
Delhi Daredevils' bowler Avesh Khan celebrates after taking a wicket

Delhi Daredevils bowlers had a good day at the office, restricting KKR to 164 runs only. DD won the match by 60 runs and moved to the seventh spot of the Vivo IPL 2018 points table.


First Published: Sat, April 28 2018. 16:40 IST

