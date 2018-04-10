In the fifth match of the 11th season of Indian Premier League (IPL 2018), when M S Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) play at their home ground of Chepauk in Chennai to take on Dinesh Karthik’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), they will do so with some amount of confidence – especially after having beaten defending champions Mumbai Indians on their own turf by 1 wicket in a thrilling contest on Saturday.

However, they will also try to look at and correct their flaws in the opening game of the tournament which necessitated some last-minute heroics by Dwayne Bravo to seal the match for them in a nail-biter finish. Besides, there is one setback that CSK have suffered due to the injury sustained by Kedar Jadhav – the all-rounder has been ruled out of the rest of due to a hamstring injury.

For their part, KKR also won their opening match on Sunday against Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bengal at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, by 4 wickets on Sunday.

Today’s CSK vs KKR match – a homecoming like no other as the 'Men in Yellow' play at for the first time since May 2015 – promises a treat to the legion of CSK fans. Ahead of their favourite team’s match, many loyal supporters turned up in huge numbers even to watch them train.

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that the CSK vs KKR match is being played in the shadow of some off-field issues and threats of disruption. Some political groups have been opposing IPL matches being played in Chennai against the backdrop of the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka Cauvery water sharing dispute. They are demanding that a Cauvery Management Board should be set up immediately and protesting the Narendra Modi-led central government’s failure to do so. They have threatened to disrupt any IPL proceedings.

With several fringe elements threatening to protest the matches in Chennai over the Cauvery issue, security arrangements have been beefed up to prevent any untoward incident, according to the police. CSK CEO K S Viswanathan, however, said the team's home matches would go on according to schedule. The city police had been informed about the schedule and they would handle the situation accordingly, he added.

A few day's earlier, superstar of Tamil films-turned-politician Rajinikanth had urged CSK players to wear black badges while playing their match against KKR to protest the Centre's apathy to the Cauvery issue.

Earlier, IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla on Monday confirmed that the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders would be held according to the schedule on April 10, despite the ongoing protest against the Centre's failure to form the Cauvery Management Board. "No, Chennai match has not been shifted so far. The match will take place in Chennai itself on April 10. We have spoken to the concerned authorities. They have given full assurance that they will be providing adequate security. So far, the match would take place in Chennai and there is no plan to shift it to anywhere else. IPL is one thing that I request everyone to not drag it into political controversies," Shukla told ANI.

Kedar Jadhav ruled out of due to hamstring injury: Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Kedar Jadhav was ruled out of the rest of the IPL 2018, due to a hamstring injury which he suffered in the season-opener against Mumbai Indians on Saturday. Jadhav has suffered a grade two tear, coach Michael Hussey informed. "Unfortunately for us, Kedar Jadhav has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament. His hamstring scan didn't come back so good. I believe it is a grade two tear. He is going to be out for some time. We haven't picked a replacement yet, We will go through that process. It is a big loss for us. He is a very good player for us, a key player for us in the middle-order", Hussey said ahead of the clash against Kolkata Knight Riders.

How Kedar Jadhav's loss will impact CSK's prospects: Kedar Jadhav has been a key player for CSK in the middle-order. CSK will miss his all-round ability as in the past Jadhav's bowling helped Indian team to get crucial wickets in the middle overs. As an Indian player, who had a fair amount of international success, he has been bringing crucial stability to the middle order and CSK will miss his absence in Jadhav batted at the number four spot in CSK's chase but retired hurt, as he felt some discomfort, only to return at the fall of the ninth wicket when his team required seven runs to win from the last over. He then struck a six and a four against Mustafizur Rahman to clinch a thrilling one-wicket win. Jadhav was among Chennai Super Kings' most expensive picks at Rs 78 million (Rs 7.8 crores) at the auction, earlier in January.

Faf du Plessis not yet ready to play for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2018: South Africa captain Faf du Plessis is not yet ready to play the IPL as he has a slight side strain and a small fracture in a finger and is expected to be ready for the game in Mohali vs Kings XI Punjab on April 15, said Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey. "I believe Faf is not in full training at the moment. He is recovering from a slight side strain. And he also has a small fracture in his one of his fingers. He is going to be ramping up his training in the next seven days. He is hopeful to be available for selection in the next game against Mohali, the CSK batting coach said.

Mike Hussey on why Ambati Rayadu is opening the innings for CSK instead of Murali Vijay: Vijay had suffered a knock during the early part of the training, was recovering and would be available for selection, said Hussey. "From what I understand, M Vijay got a bit of a knock in his ribs. He has been quite sore actually and is slowly working his way back to full fitness. There are always 50-50 calls that can go either way. And sometimes the gut feel of the captain and coach. Rayudu is playing really well. He has obviously played for India and done very well as well. But M Vijay is batting nicely as well. So, it is a nice headache I guess for the coach and captain to have. Vijay... Yeah he is fine, he is ready to go. He is certainly available to be picked," Hussey said.

Kolkata Knight Riders' preparation ahead of the marquee clash at Chepauk: Riding high on the Nitish Rana's all-round effort and Sunil Narine's heroics with the bat, KKR has not any injury issue like CSK. KKR have a solid-looking top five and hence are able to use as an opener. On days the Trinidadian fires – like he did against RCB, he will put his team in a position of strength and give the middle order a platform from which they can explode and put a big score or chase any total on a given day. However, on days he doesn’t come off, KKR will want Robin Uthappa to play the role of sheet anchor, hope Chris Lynn can play the destructive innings he is capable of and Russell can finish off things with a flourish.

Chennai Super Kings' preparations for match 5 of IPL 2018: Facing a lot of problem due to injurey of players, CSK will look to win the game on homecoming after the ban of 2-years. So far, CSK has lost 2 players-- Mitchell Santner and Kedar Jadhav-- due to injury. While Murali Vijay and Faf du Plessis are recovering from their respective injuries. So, Suresh Raina has to take the responsibility as at number 3, he is the biggest impact player for CSK, the left-hander has all the shots in the book and has the ability to play his shots from the word go. He was dismissed for a single-digit score against the Mumbai Indians and will be keen to make amends for his team’s homecoming.

How the Chepauk wicket is likely to behave: The surface at Chepauk is likely to assist spin as it traditionally behaves and both teams have some quality spinners who can take full advantage of spinning wicket. Chennai Super Kings has the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir and Karn Sharma while Kolkata Knight Riders have Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla and Kuldeep Yadav in their ranks.

Chennai Super Kings' performance against MI on Saturday: Chennai Super Kings, back in the IPL after serving a two-year ban, rode on West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo's incredible 68 off 30 to turn the tables on Mumbai in dramatic fashion as they played the season's opening fixture at the Wankhede Stadium on April 7. Needing 7 off the last over, an injured Kedar Jadhav (24 not out) unable to run due to hamstring problem played three dot balls before playing lap shot over fine leg off Mustafizur Rahman followed by a cover drive to end the match on a winning note. Chasing a tricky target of 166, the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK were down in the dumps, but Bravo's pyrotechnics turned it in favour of the two-time champions.' CSK's batting flopped completely against Mumbai the other day as openers Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu failed along with IPL's highest run-getter Suresh Raina and aging skipper Dhoni. If it hadn't been for Bravo's salvo and Jadhav holding the fort at the other end, CSK would have succumbed to a heavy defeat. In the bowling front, the likes of Mark Wood, Watson, Harbhajan Singh and Deepak Chahar kept things tight but failed to pick up regular wickets.

Kolkata Knight Riders' performance against RCB on Sunday: KKR, who rode on Nitish Rana's all-round effort and Sunil Narine's heroics with the bat, defeated RCB comprehensively in their opening encounter. KKR recovered from early jitters in their game against Kohli's RCB to chase down a challenging 177 target riding Narine's 19-ball 50 as he opened the batting again with deadpan swagger. Rana contributed with bat and ball, first picking up key wickets of on-song AB de Villiers and in the very next ball removing captain Virat Kohli, and then playing a vital 25-ball 34 coming in at No.4 to help the hosts register the win. Besides the pair, new-look KKR under skipper Dinesh Karthik, who was unbeaten on 35 against RCB, would want to improve their famed bowling attack that copped stick on Sunday at the Eden Gardens. Veteran paceman R Vinay Kumar was especially poor leaking 14 runs in the first over and 16 in the final though picking up two wickets.

Nitish Rana on AB de Villiers’ and Virat Kohli’s wickets: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) part-time off-spinner Nitish Rana turned heads with his two wickets in successive deliveries to get rid of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star batsmen A B de Villiers and skipper Virat Kohli in their Indian Premier League (IPL) opener at Eden Gardens. In the 15th over when Rana was asked to bowl, De Villiers was in full tilt and with Kohli playing second fiddle at the other end, RCB looked set for a big total after being asked to bat first at the Eden Gardens. Rana was tonked for a six by the marquee South African batsman on the first ball before he got his and Kohli's back in the next two deliveries. "I had nothing to lose, but everything to gain. I saw the ball was gripping well if I bowled in right areas I might get wickets. I backed myself and luckily I got the two big wickets. It was very important to get those batsmen out at that stage," Rana told reporters at the post-match press conference. I bowl at domestic level for Delhi. I bowled well in the practice matches here and did well and then Dinesh bhai told me to get ready, you could bowl one or two overs in any match. Luckily got a chance and proved myself," Rana added when asked about his lesser-known bowling skills.

Head to head between CSK and KKR



Matches played: 16Chennai Super Kings won: 10Kolkata Knight Riders won: 6Matches played: 7CSK Won: 5KKR Won: 2.

Trivia ahead of CSK vs KKR match in IPL 2018



Chennai Super Kings have an outstanding win-loss record at home; they’ve won 33 and lost 14 of the 47 IPL matches they’ve played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. In fact, CSK has won 11 of the last 12 matches they played at the venue.

The KKR captain would know the MA Chidambaram Stadium like the back of his palm, for it is his home ground otherwise; however, despite playing in the IPL for all ten seasons, he has only played 5 matches at the Chepauk.

Suresh Raina is the only batsman to have scored at least 350 runs in each of the ten previous seasons of the IPL.

Teams squad:



Dinesh KarthikChris Lynn, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Ishank Jaggi, Apoorv Wankhade, Rinku SinghAndre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Cameron Delport, Tom CurranRobin Uthappa, Dinesh KarthikMitchell Johnson, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, R Vinay Kumar, Javon SearlessSuresh Raina, Faf Du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Dhruv ShoreyRavindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Mitchell Santner, Chaitanya BishnoiM S Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu, Sam Billings, Jagadeesan Narayan: Harbhajan Singh, Muhammad Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Mark Wood, Lungisani Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Kanishk Seth, KM Asif, Monu Singh, Kshitiz SharmaS Fleming (Head Coach) M Hussey (Batting coach) L Balaji (Bowling Coach) E Simons (Bowling Consultant) T Simsek (Physiotherapist) G King (Trainer) Russell R (Team manager) L Narayanan (performace analyst) Dr Madhu (Team Doctor) Sanjay (Logistics Manager)