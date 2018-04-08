IPL 2018: At 103-3 after 10 overs, Kings XI Punjab cruising towards victory

Kings XI Punjab won the toss as elected to bowl in the second match of against Delhi Daredevils at Mohali. Delhi put a modest target of 167 for Punjab.





After 10 overs

Punjab batsmen continue to rip apart Delhi's bowling. With a strike rate of more than 200, Karun Nair did not let any bowler has his say. Yuvraj, on the other hand, was not able to keep up with the speed and eventually succumbed to the pressure and departed after scoring 12 runs off 22 balls. Rahul Tewatia took his wicket. South African star batsman David Miller joined Karun Nair after Yuvraj's dismissal. By the end of ten overs, Punjab was at 99-3.

Story till Powerplay: Punjab

It was all about Lokesh Rahul smashing the fastest fifty in the IPL history. His convincing strokeplay and power hitting gave Punjab the dream start they were looking for. Rahul slammed 50 of just 14 balls, before falling eventually for 51. Yujraj Singh also joined the party and hit a few boundaries. At the end of the powerplay, Punjab was 73-2.

Kings XI Punjab openers Lokesh Rahul and Mayank Agarwal went after the Delhi Daredevils bowlers right from the word go. Chasing a small target of 167, Rahul smashed pacer Trent Boult's first over for 16 runs. Lokesh Rahul blasted the fasted fifty in IPL history. He did it in 14 balls.

Innings wrap: Delhi Daredevils 166-7

Apart from captain Gautam Gambhir, no other Delhi batsmen showed character to score big. Rishab Pant, Shreyas Iyer, got starts but failed to convert them into big scores. Throughout the innings, Gambhir was seen busy building the momentum, which kept falling due to the constant loss of wickets. More than good bowling, it was the poor short selection from Delhi batsmen that kept them from scoring. In the death overs, Chris Morris did free his arms to take his team to a respectable score. Gambir scored 55, Rishab pant chipped in a handy 28, while Morris made 27 of 16. Debutant Mujeeb Ur Rahman ended up with two wickets. Axar Patel went for 35 runs in 3 overs.

At the end of 15 overs



After the fall of Vijay Shankar, Gambhir found himself in reconstruction mode yet again. Rishab Pant came into bat and went hammer and tongs. Gambhir completed his 50, while Pant hit Andrew Tye for two fours and a giant six. However, in his pursuit to score quickly, Pant hit one high in the air and was dismissed for 28 to Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Rahul Tewatia joined Gambhir and reverse swept Mujeeb for four on the very first ball. Gambhir was run out for 55.



After 10 overs



Maintaining a steady scoring rate, Delhi was at 77-2 after the end of 10 overs. Captain Gambhir was batting at 45, while Vijay Shankar gave him good support from the other end, however, he could not hold for too long and gave his wicket away.

Delhi Daredevils was off to a jittery start with openers failing to capitalise on the field restrictions. However, Gautam Gambhir freed his arms in the fourth over, after Colin Munro was dismissed. Shreyas Iyer came to bat after the loss of the first wicket and escaped DRS on umpire's call. Gambhir accelerated the scoring rate with some extravagant shots. He scored 14 runs in the 4th over of the innings of Akshar Patel. At the end of the powerplay, DD was at 45-1. Delhi has never lifted the IPL trophy, despite having decent squads in the past, and the same goes for Punjab, which is yet to have an IPL trophy in their cabinet after 10 seasons of the T20 extravaganza having already been played.

Here are a few things you should know about Kings XI Punjab vs Daredevils match being played in Mohali, the two squads and what to expect from Sunday's match:

Batsmen to look forward in the Kings XI Punjab team: Hosts Punjab have the explosive Chris Gayle in their ranks and his exploits in the IPL are well documented. The burly West Indian, though in the twilight of his career, should fancy his chances with Mayank Agarwal who is likely to open with him. Agarwal will have a point to prove after being snubbed by national selectors for the Sri Lanka tri-series despite amassing more than 2,000 runs during the domestic season.

India opener KL Rahul, the most expensive player of the franchise who will also don the gloves, and Yuvraj Singh should also add teeth to Punjab's batting while the finishing responsibilities will lie on the trio of David Miller, Marcus Stoinis, and Axar Patel.

Batsmen that can make an impact for Delhi Daredevils: A lot will depend on Gambhir who has proved himself to be an astute leader in the T20 format having led Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL titles (2012, 2014). Colin Munro will partner Gambhir up top, while the likes of Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and Glenn Maxwell will look to add power to Delhi's batting. All-rounder Vijay Shankar and Chris Morris are the two all-rounders and much will depend on how the latter performs as he is a seasoned campaigner in this format.

Bowlers to look out for in the Kings XI Punjab team: Off-spinner Ashwin, ignored in white-ball cricket since the advent of wrist-spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, will lead the bowling for his side with Axar being the second spinner and the three pacemen Andrew Tye, Mohit Sharma and Ankit Rajpoot.

Bowlers to look forward to in Delhi Daredevils team: A lot of limelight will also be on India seamer Mohammed Shami for his recent off-field incidents but he is expected to share the new ball with the New Zealand pacer Trent Boult. The two spinners for Delhi will be Amit Mishra and Shahbaz Nadeem, who have been decent performers for the franchise in the past as well. Tye and Boult will be the quicks to watch out for. Tye's skills will be on show in the middle overs and it will be a challenge for the Delhi batsmen to pick his knuckleballs which he disguises so very efficiently.

Liam Plunkett is replacing injured Kasigo Rabada: Delhi Daredevils have signed England pacer Liam Plunkett as a replacement for the injured South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada for the 11th edition of the Rabada was ruled out of the IPL with a lower back injury after he felt tightness and discomfort during the fourth Test against Australia in Johannesburg. The injury will sideline the 22-year-old for up to three months.

Aaron Finch will miss the opening game against Delhi Daredevils: Top-order batsman Aaron Finch is not going to be available for today's match, Hodge said on Saturday that while his absence is going to be "a huge loss", but the team has got the talent to cover his role. He said the side boasts of some of "extremely dangerous cricket players" and "all match winners on their own".

Presence of multiple superstars makes KXIP team a dangerous unit, says Brad Hodge: Kings XI Punjab head coach Brad Hodge feels that presence of multiple superstars makes their team a "dangerous unit" going into the 11th edition of "If you look at the difference of this side compared to the past squads, I think there is definitely a rise in standard. We've got a lot of superstars, a lot of match-winners, which makes our team extremely dangerous, which should be good for future," said Hodge, prior to their opening encounter against Delhi Daredevils. Brad Hodge said that the top-order batsman KL Rahul has taken up the challenge of delivering the dual role by keeping wickets, which gives the team more options. "He has been working extremely hard and he is excited about this competition," he said.



Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils: Head to head





Overall



Matches played: 20

Kings XI Punjab won: 11

Delhi Daredevils won: 9

At IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali



Matches played: 5

Kings XI Punjab won: 4

Delhi Daredevils won: 1

