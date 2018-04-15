IPL 2018: Desperate defending champions Mumbai manage to lose another one

Yet another cliffhanger involving Mumbai Indians, and yet another defeat for them. After losing the first one to and the second to Sunrisers Hyderabad, managed to do the same in their third clash of Indian Premier League 2018 (IPL 2018) – this time against

No matter whom they play against, where they play, what combinations they try, manage to get the same result – a defeat after an exciting contest that drags the match up to the last over. Indeed, three defeats in a row seem rather unbecoming of a team that is playing to defend its title. The latest tie where played against was an important battle for both the teams. Both were searching their first win of Both had lost their previous two matches against different opponents.

invited MI to bat first and MI were off to the best start in IPL — 84/0 in 6 overs. They crossed 100 within 9 overs and looked set to breach 200, but they could not. After the dismissal of the openers, and Evin Lewis, no other batsman could capitalise on the platform that had been built. And that included captain

Ishan Kishan and got together, started building a partnership. Kishan even got a few strokes right but then he got carried away and threw way his wicket after scoring 44. That is not a bad score, but the way he got out and the temperament behind that was very unfortunate. He could have turned this 44 into a 80+ score, but he got careless. The captaincy and performance of also deserve criticism. Despite demoting himself in the order, he failed to click. He was not in good touch at all, and he did not look like the responsible player he once used to be.

Kieron Pollard came and went in a matter of one ball. He just didn't care to take a moment and analyse the situation. He came in, decided to play a shot and ended up losing his wicket – not something worthy of his T20 stature. The Pandya brothers did nothing much and went cheaply. Perhaps the entire Mumbai team took DD a bit too lightly. When the score was 194-7 after 20, they must have thought the match was theirs to win.

Not a sub-par total, but it should have been much more, given the start MI had got.

While bowling, the Mumbai bowlers seemed to be playing a good host at Wankhede, ensuring Delhi batsmen had no trouble playing their shots. Hardik Pandya, Mayank Markande leaked runs like water. Poor economy, no discipline in bowling, some sloppy fielding and sub-par captaincy made Delhi win the match easily.

Only three wickets fell, and though Delhi dragged the match to the last ball, they never seemed like losing it. Every batsman that came in to bat settled quickly and played sensibly. Delhi batsmen did what Mumbai batsmen failed to do. A team that is three-time champion of the tournament and is currently the defending champion, is not supposed to play like Mumbai has been doing so far this season. Delhi did not win this game, Mumbai let then win it.