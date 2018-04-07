IPL 2018: Here's how to live stream IPL matches on Jio, Airtel, Hotstar

The 11th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to kick off on Saturday, with a clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, which is making a comeback to the tournament after serving a two-year ban. The match is scheduled to start from 8:00 pm after the opening ceremony.

Given the huge interest for T20 matches, various telecom service providers are offering services and plans with affordable data plans and schemes to allow free of matches.

Here are some and premium subscription offers from various companies:

Airtel TV app to live stream IPL matches for free

IPL fans who have Airtel connections (prepaid or postpaid) can live stream IPL matches for free by using the latest version of the Airtel TV app. "The new version of the app comes with a dedicated cricket section designed to bring a highly curated experience to users in addition to all the LIVE action. Airtel TV users can select and follow their favourite teams, keep up with ongoing matches and leader-board, and go through the upcoming schedule – all without leaving the Airtel TV app,” the company said in a statement.

Key things to know about the Airtel offer

The latest version of the Airtel TV app is available on Android and iOS platforms. Airtel customers need to install the latest version of the Airtel TV app.

While new users can download the app, existing ones can get automatic update. Andriod users can go to Google Playstore and update the Airtel TV app.

Airtel TV app users can select and follow their favourite teams, keep up with ongoing matches, leader-board and go through the upcoming schedule on Airtel TV app.

Airtel will also offer special scorecard notifications.

The new version of Airtel TV app will also have games and contests with many prizes on offer.

Hotstar’s all sports pack for Rs 299 a year

Until last year, had been streaming IPL matches for free with a delay of 10 minutes. But in IPL 2018, fans will have to subscribe to All Sports Pack or the Premium pack to live stream and watch the cricketing extravaganza. The user will be prompted to sign up for Hotstar’s “All Sports Pack” within 10 minutes of streaming of an IPL match live. Apart from IPL 2018, the pack offers access to Asia Cup, Pro Kabaddi League, Premier League, Formula One and all Grand Slams as well.

Reliance Jio cricket season pack at Rs 251

The Jio Cricket Season Pack offers a total of 102 GB data for Rs 251 for 51 days. IPL fans can watch matches on the JioTV app. Once the pack is activated, users will be able to stream live matches for free on the JioTV app.

launches 153 GB data pack for Rs 258 for the IPL season

also joined the race to cash in on IPL 2018, with the state-run telecom firm coming up with data pack exclusively for the tournament. users can get a 153 GB mobile data pack for Rs 258 with 51 days of validity. " presents IPL pack Unlimited data STV-248 for prepaid mobile customers which gives unlimited data (3 GB data per day) with a validity of 51 days during the period of IPL cricket matches. This will be useful for our subscribers as they stream live IPL matches at a very economical rate. This limited period offer is available in the market from April 7, 2018 to 30 April 2018 on a pan-India basis," said in a statement.