IPL 2018: RCB 52-1 after power play, Brendon McCullum leads the charge

Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and have invited Royal Challengers Banglore to bat in the third game of The match is taking place in Eden Gardens, Kolkata.





Rain could play spoilsport in Kolkata Knight Riders' opening game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Light to moderate rain and thundershowers are expected in Kolkata on Sunday as the cricketers and fans will have their fingers crossed for the marquee IPL clash.

Story till powerplay

Put into bat by Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Banglore was off to a flying start as T20 specialist Brendon McCullum smashed 14 runs off the very first over by Vinay Kumar. Opener Quinton de Kock was dismissed cheaply by Piyush Chawla. Captain came into bat kept the scoring rate going, while McCullum was busy punishing the bowlers. At the end of the powerplay, RCB was at 52-1.

Team head to head:

Overall: Matches – 20, Kolkata Knight Riders won – 11, Royal Challengers Bangalore won – 9

At the Eden Gardens: Matches – 8, Kolkata Knight Riders won – 5, Royal Challengers Bangalore won – 3

Trivia ahead of match: The captain winning the toss opted to chase in each of the 7 IPL matches played at the Eden Gardens last season.

Kohli scored 1,750 runs as an opener from 43 innings at an average of 53.03

In the seven IPL matches played at the Eden Gardens last season, quick bowlers picked up a total of 61 wickets (at strike-rate of a wicket every 16.5 balls), while the spinners collected 24 wickets at a strike-rate of a wicket every 23 deliveries.

Only 3 players have captained the Kolkata Knight Riders in the ten seasons of the IPL so far – namely Sourav Ganguly, Brendon McCullum and Gautam Gambhir. will become the 4th player to lead the franchise.