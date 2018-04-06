In the auctions, Ben Stokes emerged as the costliest player, with Rs 125 million (Rs 12.5 crore). Among the bowlers, India's Jayadev Unadkat got the highest bidding price of Rs 115 million (Rs 11.5 crore). Both of them were roped in by Rajasthan Royals. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli was the only player retained by a franchise for a higher amount than the Rs 150 million (Rs 15 crore) set by IPL. Kohli will be paid Rs 170 million (Rs 17 crore) by Royal Challengers Bangalore for 2018 season. Rishabh Pant, M S Dhoni and Rohit Sharma were retained at Rs 150 million (Rs 15 crore) each by Delhi Daredevils, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, respectively.

India opener K L Rahul and middle-order batsman Manish Pandey bagged bumper deals of Rs 110 million (Rs 11 crore) each. Pandey, who played for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) last season, was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), while Rahul was snapped up by Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

Here is the full list of players in IPL 2018: