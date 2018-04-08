IPL 2018: Kings XI Punjab 77-3 after 10 overs; Gambhir consolidates

Kings XI Punjab won the toss as elected to bowl in the second match of against Delhi Daredevils at Mohali.



Both Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Daredevils will look to end their trophy drought in the (IPL) by getting off to a winning start when they clash at Mohali on Sunday. Under new leaders, Gautam Gambhir (Delhi) and Ravichandran Ashwin (Punjab), both outfits will want to make a fresh start and make the most of the talent pool they have in their ranks. KXIP missed last season’s playoffs by a whisker, while Delhi Daredevils finished sixth in the eight-team table.

Invited to bat first by Kings XI Punjab, Gautam Gambhir and Colin Munro opened the innings for Delhi Daredevils. Delhi had a rusty start with both as both the openers struggled to middle the ball. Afghanistan's Mujeeb ur Rehman made his IPL debut with a prize wicket of Munro. He is the youngest player in the IPL history. First boundary came in the fourth over of the power play and Gambhir launched attack with back-to-back fours and a six.

Delhi Daredevils was off to a jittery start with openers failing to capitalise on the field restrictions. However, Gautam Gambhir freed his arms in the fourth over, after Colin Munro was dismissed. Shreyas Iyer came to bat after the loss of the first wicket and escaped DRS on umpire's call. Gambhir accelerated the scoring rate with some extravagant shots. He scored 14 runs in the 4th over of the innings of Akshar Patel. At the end of the powerplay, DD was at 45-1.Maintaining a steady scoring rate, Delhi was at 77-2 after the end of 10 overs. Captain Gambhir was batting at 45, while Vijay Shankar gave him good support from the other end, however, he could not hold for too long and gave his wocket away.Delhi has never lifted the IPL trophy, despite having decent squads in the past, and the same goes for Punjab, which are yet to have an IPL trophy in their cabinet after 10 seasons of the T20 extravanza having already been played.

Here are a few things you should know about Kings XI Punjab vs Daredevils match being played in Mohali, the tqo squads and what to expect from Sunday's match:

Batsmen to look forword in the Kings XI Punjab team: Hosts Punjab have the explosive Chris Gayle in their ranks and his exploits in the IPL are well documented. The burly West Indian, though in the twilight of his career, should fancy his chances with Mayank Agarwal who is likely to open with him. Agarwal will have a point to prove after being snubbed by national selectors for the Sri Lanka tri-series despite amassing more than 2,000 runs during the domestic season.

India opener KL Rahul, the most expensive player of the franchise who will also don the gloves, and Yuvraj Singh should also add teeth to Punjab's batting while the finishing responsibilities will lie on the trio of David Miller, Marcus Stoinis, and Axar Patel.

Batsmen that can make an impact for Delhi Daredevils: A lot will depend on Gambhir who has proved himself to be an astute leader in the T20 format having led Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL titles (2012, 2014). Colin Munro will partner Gambhir up top, while the likes of Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and Glenn Maxwell will look to add power to Delhi's batting. All-rounder Vijay Shankar and Chris Morris are the two all-rounders and much will depend on how the latter performs as he is a seasoned campaigner in this format.

Bowlers to look out for in the Kings XI Punjab team: Off-spinner Ashwin, ignored in white-ball cricket since the advent of wrist-spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, will lead the bowling for his side with Axar being the second spinner and the three pacemen Andrew Tye, Mohit Sharma and Ankit Rajpoot.

Bowlers to look forward to in Delhi Daredevils team: A lot of limelight will also be on India seamer Mohammed Shami for his recent off field incidents but he is expected to share the new ball with the New Zealand pacer Trent Boult. The two spinners for Delhi will be Amit Mishra and Shahbaz Nadeem, who have been decent performers for the franchise in the past as well. Tye and Boult will be the quicks to watch out for. Tye's skills will be on show in the middle overs and it will be a challenge for the Delhi batsmen to pick his knuckleballs which he disguises so very efficiently.

Liam Plunkett is replacing injured Kasigo Rabada: Delhi Daredevils have signed England pacer Liam Plunkett as a replacement for the injured South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada for the 11th edition of the Rabada was ruled out of the IPL with a lower back injury after he felt tightness and discomfort during the fourth Test against Australia in Johannesburg. The injury will sideline the 22-year-old for up to three months.

Aaron Finch will miss the opening game against Delhi Daredevils: Top order batsman Aaron Finch is not going to be available for today's match, Hodge said on Saturday that while his absence is going to be "a huge loss", but the team has got the talent to cover his role. He said the side boasts of some of "extremely dangerous cricket players" and "all match winners on their own".

Presence of multiple superstars makes KXIP team a dangerous unit, says Brad Hodge: Kings XI Punjab head coach Brad Hodge feels that presence of multiple superstars makes their team a "dangerous unit" going into the 11th edition of "If you look at the difference of this side compared to the past squads, I think there is definitely a rise in standard. We've got a lot of superstars, a lot of match-winners, which makes our team extremely dangerous, which should be good for future," said Hodge, prior to their opening encounter against Delhi Daredevils. Brad Hodge said that the top-order batsman KL Rahul has taken up the challenge of delivering the dual role by keeping wickets, which gives the team more options. "He has been working extremely hard and he is excited about this competition," he said.



Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils: Head to head





Overall



Matches played: 20

Kings XI Punjab won: 11

Delhi Daredevils won: 9

At IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali



Matches played: 5

Kings XI Punjab won: 4

Delhi Daredevils won: 1

