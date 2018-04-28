In the 27th match of the Vivo IPL 2018, the clash will be between Chennai Super Kings, placed top at the Vivo IPL points table and Indians, placed at the bottom of it.

CSK would like to keep their winning streak alive, while for Mumbai, it is a question of prestige.

Assuming that both teams keep the squad same from their last respective matches, Here's a look at how the players have fared so far on the performance meter.

Chennai Super Kings:

Shane Watson: Watson suffered early at the score of 7 in the last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), however, he would definitely try to improve his score against bowlers.

Ambati Rayudu: Rayudu played a brilliant knock of 82 runs with the help of 8 sixes in his last match and helped his team chase a total of 207 runs. The opener would try to continue

the same form in today's match.

Suresh Raina: Raina has been an ace T20 batsmen and his presence in the team adds some experience. He has been Dhoni's go-to man in earlier seasons but has not been able to add much so far this year. He scored 11 runs in the last match and he will have to be cautious with his shots today against

MS Dhoni: Captain cool has never disappointed Chennai, even if the team loses, he makes sure the team do not give up till the end. scored 70 runs in the last match including the trademark six that led to the victory. He has been in good form and bowlers would definitely execute a good plan against him to keep him silent today, else they know what would happen.

Sam Billings: Billings has not been able to show much this season and even in the last match, he departed scoring 9 runs only.

Dwayne Bravo: DJ Bravo is an asset for Chennai and his role is significant as he can handle both batting and bowling departments. Bravo scored 14 runs and remained not out in the last match. He can be instrumental in today's match too.

Ravindra Jadeja: Sir Jadeja is yet another explosive in CSK's arsenal and provides all-round support to the team. He has been fine with bowling but yet to find some momentum with the bat.

Deepak Chahar: Chahar can gain a lot in today's match against Indians. He was not able to clinch any wickets in the last match against RCB and would attempt to add some wickets to his kitty today.

Shardul Thakur: Thakur is a promising young bowler for Chennai. He picked 2 wickets, including the precious wicket of RCB captain in the last match.

Harbhajan Singh: Harbhajan Singh, the most experienced player in CSK could not get any wicket in the last match against RCB and remained expensive with 24 runs in 2 overs. Considering Singh's history with Mumbai, he would be instrumental in marking weakness of the opponents and help his team.

Imran Tahir: Tahir got 2 wickets in the last match against RCB but remained slightly expensive. In today's match, he would definitely spin the web to eliminate batsmen.

===================================

===================================

Indians

Suryakumar Yadav: Yadav is a promising batsman and even scored maximum runs (34) for his team in the last match against Sunrisers He would have to stick to the crease today no matter in what order his team bats as his support will be important.

Evin Lewis: Lewis did not show much in the last match and perished early scoring 5 runs only. The opener would have to score runs for his team today.

Ishan Kishan: Kishan was bowled for a duck in the last match, he would look to better his performance today against Chennai, but that will not be a cakewalk.

Rohit Sharma: Barring one good knock so far in this year's IPL, Captain Rohtit Sharma has not been able to show his mettle. He was out with a score of just 2 runs in the last match and faces a bigger challenge today against mighty

Krunal Pandya: Krunal Pandya was the only batsmen except for who put up a fight in the last match against Sunrisers He scored 24 runs and was a bit handy with the ball but that was not enough for his team to sail through and chase a low target. Today, he will have to prepare for a well all-round performance to lift his team up.

JP Duminy- The South African possesses the ability to bat according to the situation and is also a handy off-spinner. would look up to him to turn his team's fortune in today's match. He will also appear for the first time in this season of the IPL.

Hardik Pandya: After Hardik was dismissed on just 3 runs in their last match, Mumbai's defeat became evident as there was no batsmen left to rescue. He is a key player for for today's match and his performance is essential today.

Mitchell McClenaghan: McClenaghan clinched 2 wickets in the last match against Sunrisers and if he gets early wickets today, can gain a lot from that.

Mayank Markande: He bowled well and picked 2 wickets in the last match. If the form continues today, things can turn around for

Jasprit Bumrah: Bumrah is an ace bowler and has been economical considering IPL. Bowled his quota of 4 overs in the last match giving 25 runs and took a wicket. CSK batsmen would have to be careful against him today.

Mustafizur Rahman: Rahman's economy rate was 4.90 in the last match, it is a good sign for and Chennai must have noticed it adn they would probably come with a separate plan against the pacer today.