IPL 2018 opening ceremony: Hrithik, Jacqueline, others to shake a leg

It is that time of the year when the world will witness a cricketing and like never before.

Fans can expect a glitzy and glamorous affair at the opening event of the 11th edition of the (IPL) 2018, before the first league match between Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Indians at the in

The opening night, which is slated to begin on April 7, will see an amalgamation of stars under one roof celebrating the love for the game and setting the stage for the highly anticipated cricketing action to follow in the next two months.

Rocking the dance floor during the event will be Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan, who is set to get the fans in the stands grooving to his dance moves along with Varun Dhawan and Prabhu Deva.

To add to it, the stage will also play host to a musical extravaganza from none other than Mika Singh, who will be singing his latest chartbusters that are bound to get the audience going.

Actor-Director Prabhu Deva rehearses for the opening ceremony in on Friday | Photo: PTI

Also, two of Bollywood's leading beauties and will enthral everyone with their dance performances. There will be fancy props, drum rolls, more than a hundred supporting artists and a grandeur that is bound to leave everyone spellbound.

CSK and Indians, who will be playing the opening game, are among the most successful teams in the

While CSK will be making a return after two years of suspension and will be led by former Indian Mahendra Singh Dhoni, defending champions Indians will be captained by opener

The two sides share a fair bit of history, having made it to the three finals so far.

CSK picked their first title at the T20 lucrative tournament by thrashing Indians in 2010 before the latter side went on to win the subsequent two finals that the two teams played.

Last year, Indians surpassed CSK as the most successful team in the history by clinching the title.