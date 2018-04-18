IPL 2018: Stop chasing targets, RCB; that isn't your cup of tea anymore

Desperation to secure a maiden win was clearly visible in Mumbai Indians' body language on Tuesday. Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB), led by Virat Kohli, on the other hand, needed this win to gain back the momentum they lost against Rajasthan Royals at Bengalure's Chinnaswamy Stadium in the previous match. Kohli won the toss and asked Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians to bat first. It turned out, toss was the only thing RCB were going to win.

gave RCB a dream start by bowling out opener Suryakumar Yadav, who failed to move his feet, on the very first ball of the match. Ishan Kishan was the next to follow; he got out in a similar fashion on the next ball. Two balls, two wickets, zero runs. But then, that was it!

and got together and made sure the morale of the RCB bowlers hit rock bottom and Mumbai Indians' score crossed the 200 mark. There is some curious problem with RCB bowlers. They never capitalise on a favourable situation that comes up during the course of a match. For example, RCB should have put pressure on MI batsmen after they lost two wickets off two balls. But they did not.

Chris Woakes, Corey Anderson, and were not able to trouble and at all. The reason: they were not bowling in the corridor of uncertainty and they did not try yorkers or slower ones. They were bowling either too full for too short, making it all the more easy for the batsmen to hit out of the park with ease to score big.

Meanwhile, spinners didn't bowl well, either. They disappointed Captain and made him question his decision to bowl first on a flat deck. Washington Sundar gave away 32 runs in just two over. Yuzvendra Chahal was expensive, too. Here, the team selection and on-field captaincy must be questioned, yet again. There are bowlers like Tim Southee warming the bench for RCB. Why can't he replace Chris Woakes, who has leaked runs in all the four matches so far? Kohli has failed to use his bowlers to the best of their abilities and there seems to be no innovation.



During the 14th match of IPL 2018, Kohli was seen taking instructions from the RCB bowling coach, It was clear that the bowlers had no idea about how they could counter the onslaught by the MI batsmen. Their inability to bowl the wide yorkers and dot balls showed that there was lack of strategic practice before the game. This is a huge mistake on the part of the team management and coaches.

By the end of MI's 20 overs, RCB had leaked 213 runs and given themselves a mountain to climb. missed a well-deserved century by six runs.

Coming to bat, opened with Quinton De Kock. Brendon McCullum was dropped from the team because of his inability to perform consistently. They both had a decent start. De Kock again failed to overcome his issue of trying and hitting too much. He stepped out of his crease to smash a fast bowler and paid the price.

AB De Villiers was the next man in. What he did was beyond forgiveness. If a player like ABD throws his wicket away in the same over where a wicket has already fallen, it is simply not acceptable . He did the same in the previous match, and this one was no different. Chasing a target that is more than 200, a team needs ABD to fire. ABD just couldn't realise how difficult it would be for RCB to score if he departed. One shouldn't start hitting extravagant shots the moment they come in. ABD has thoroughly failed so far in this year's IPL. His failure has put immense pressure on and the team.

Mandeep Singh was a disappointment in the match. He has played decent knocks in the tournament and there were hopes from him as well. He was trapped in the net by Krunal Pandya. His stumping was missed by Ishan Kishan, as the ball was too wide off the stump -- neither Mandeep nor Ishan could reach. However, Krunal bowled the same delivery again and this time Ishan did not miss. He was dismissed cheaply. What applies to ABD applies to Corey Anderson as well. This was his first match in this year's IPL. He came after Mandeep was out and he hit the very first ball in the air and was dismissed. How irresponsible! He came in just to increase the pressure on his team, it seemed.

Shahbaz Khan could have helped the cause, had he shown some temperament. He was dropped in the previous match and it was his opportunity to score. Well, his technique and talent failed him, and he failed the team. All could do was try and reduce the margin of defeat. He made 92 and RCB lost by 46 runs, giving Mumbai their first win.

After a host of poor performances in the previous editions of IPL, RCB will have to do a lot to ensure they do not end up at the bottom of the heap in as well.