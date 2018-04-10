IPL chairman asks Centre for maximum security for CSK matches in Chennai

IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla on Wednesday sought the intervention of the Centre for smooth conduct of matches amidst demands that the Twenty20 League be suspended in the city till water dispute is sorted.

Shukla on Tuesday met Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, requesting him to ensure arrangements for the uninterrupted hosting of the matches.

Various political parties and outfits have demanded that the IPL matches be not held at a time when the state is witnessing widespread agitations on the vexed issue.

Hours before the CSK-KKR tie, some pro- activists tried to stage a demonstration outside the M A Chidambaram stadium in Chennai against holding of the IPL fixtures in Nadu.

The activists of T Velumurugan-led Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) tried to picket the stadium, but were immediately removed by the police.

The slogan-shouting activists demanded that IPL matches be not held here.

"I met the Union Home Secretary (Rajiv Gauba) requesting him to ensure that IPL matches in Chennai are conducted smoothly. The Home Secretary spoke to DGP ( Nadu) and asked him to ensure that there are no issues for the fans," Congress leader and senior BCCI official Shukla told PTI today.

On February 16, the Supreme Court raised the 270 tmcft share of water for Karnataka by 14.75 tmcft and reduced Nadu's share while compensating it by allowing extraction of 10 tmcft groundwater from the river basin.

The court had granted six weeks to the Centre to formulate a scheme to ensure compliance with its 465-page judgement on the decades-old dispute, modifying the Water Disputes Tribunal award of 2007.

The court had also made it clear that it would not be extending the time for this on any ground.

The six-week period ended on March 29.

The Chidambaram stadium has turned into a virtual fortress with 4,000 policemen including commandos and members of the Rapid Action Force deployed for ahead of today's IPL tie involving (CSK) and (KKR).

Velmurugan had threatened on Monday to hold protests outside the game venue on match day.

"If the match is held despite our plea, we will coordinate with all democratic forces to stop it by organising a massive picketing protest. Many leaders and organisations will participate," he had said, adding, "Cricketers knowing Tamil, please understand our sentiments.