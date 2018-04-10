Shoes hurled at CSK's Jadeja, Faf inside Chennai cricket ground; two held

In an unsavoury incident, a couple of miscreants were on Tuesday detained by the police for hurling a shoe at during an match between and

The incident happened in the eighth over of the KKR innings. The unidentified protestors hurled shoes at Jadeja, who was stationed at long-on. The footwear missed the fell near the boundary rope as Du Plessis and Lungi Ngidi were taking a stroll.

The match was preceded by massive protests from various groups and activists due to Cauvery water dispute prompting governing to seek government intervention.

The two persons detained by the police for their involvement are allegedly a part of Seeman's Naam pro-Tamil outfit Tamizhar.

and film personality Seeman, film-maker and scores of activists were taken into custody by the police, who had a tough time managing an ever-increasing number of protesters.

Hundreds of activists of outfits like TVK, Naam Tamizhar and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), besides some Muslim groups blocked roads at the arterial and TTK Salai, hugely affecting traffic movement, police said.