Star India harnessing local actors to push viewership for IPL this year

With actor Prosenjit for Bengali, NTR Junior for Telugu and Shiva Rajkumar in Kannada, Star India is harnessing the power of local actors and entertainers to push the non-Hindi, non-English viewership of the eleventh season of the Vivo Indian Premier League 2018 (IPL 2018). This is Star’s first time as IPL broadcaster, having won the rights for a whopping Rs 163.5 billion from rival Sony Pictures Network in 2017.

Having seen its regional language penetration strategy work with entertainment and movies, the broadcaster is hoping to replicate the story in sports. Star India has launched ...