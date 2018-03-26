Ahead of the start of popular T20 league IPL, is at loggerheads with DTH operators and over subscription fee hike, with the broadcaster threatening to disconnect its channels.

Star India, which has a bouquet of nearly 50 channels, in a campaign has asked subscribers to switch to new DTH/operators in order to continue watching its channels.

The broadcaster blamed the for 'misleading' consumers and 'unilaterally' increasing the prices of its channels.

In response, said Star TV is indulging in 'arm twisting' tactics and is demanding "an unreasonable hike in rates" and it has been forced to take Star's channels at a high cost.

"It is public knowledge that Star TV recently made a massive bid to acquire exclusive rights to a popular sporting event and is now left with no option but to arm-twist and extract sunk cost from DTH/Cable operators and advertisers," said in a statement.

Similarly, India Chairman and Managing Director Jawahar Goel told PTI, "Star has been asking for around 20-40 per cent increase in fees for its channels."



Moreover, he said, "They are also not disclosing on what channels will the IPL be telecast. It doesn't make sense for any customer to subscribe ten Star channels to watch IPL."



When contacted, a spokesperson declined to comment saying the company has made its position public through its social media handles.

In a post on March 23 on its twitter handle, said, "Attention subscribers! Star has not increased channel tariffs. is misleading you and unilaterally increasing the prices of Star channels. To continue watching high-quality Star entertainment switch to new DTH/Cable operator NOW. #MakeTheSwitch".

had issued public notices that its channels were likely to be disconnected from Airtel Digital TV, and Videocon d2H (now merged with Dish) for non-signing of subscription agreement.

In case of Airtel Digital TV, the broadcaster also cited non-payment of subscription fees and non-submission of subscriber reports as other reasons for such a step.

Earlier this month the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal had asked operator Bharti Telemedia and to negotiate and settle their dispute that led to discontinuation of Star channels on Airtel Digital.

The has, however, insisted that all the standard definition channels of Star would continue to be available to its customers as part of their existing packs.

However, the high definition channels of Star would be as part of select packs and " will only charge what Star TV is charging it, not a rupee more".

has around 12.5 million subscribers, while along with Videocon d2H, has around 29 million subscribers.

in September last year bagged media rights for TV and digital broadcast of the IPL from 2018 to 2022 for a whopping Rs 16,347.50 crore. It pipped rival Sony, which had the IPL rights in the previous years.

The begins on April 7 and the final will be played on May 27.

