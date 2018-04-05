Royal Chellengers Bangalore: Will Kohli's team break the jinx in IPL 2018

TEAM AT A GLANCE Support Staff: Daniel Vettori (Head Coach), Gary Kristen (Batting Coach), Andrew McDonald (Bowling Talent Development and Analytics), Ashish Nehra (Bowling Coach), Trent Woodhill (Batting Talent Development and Fielding coach), Avinash Vaidya (Team and Cricket Operations Manager), Evan Speechly (Physiotherapist), Ramesh Mane (Acupressure Masseur), Arun Kanade (Massage Therapist), S Rajeswar (Logistics Manager)

Captain: Virat Kohli

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Pavan Deshpande, Brendon McCullum, Manan Vohra, AB de Villiers, Mandeep Singh, Sarfraz Khan

All-rounders: Pawan Negi, Corey Anderson, Chris Woakes, Colin De Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Washington Sundar, Anirudha Joshi

Wicket-keepers: Quinton De Kock, Parthiv Patel

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Aniket Choudhary, Umesh Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Navdeep Saini, Murugan Ashwin, Mohd Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

***After a poor outing in IPL 2017, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be aiming to win the IPL 2018, with some quality players in the squad.

Before the player auction, RCB retained skipper Virat Kohli, swasbuckling batsman AB de Villiers and promising youngster Sarfarz Khan. In the IPL auction 2018, RCB bought as many as 21 players and among them Chris Woakes has been the most expensive purchase for the franchise. The others included New Zealand batsman Brendon McCullum and South Africa's Quinton de Kock as also Parthive Patel, Mandeep Singh and Manan Vohra. Apart from head coach Daneil Vettori, RCB has roped in former South African cricketer Gary Kirsten and former India pacer Ashish Nehra as their batting and bowling coach respectively. Australia's Andrew McDonald, who joined the RCB last season, will take care of the bowling talent development and analytics while Trent Woodhill will handle the fielding department and the Batting Talent Development and Analytics.