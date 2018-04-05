Delhi Daredevils: Under Gambhir, revamped team eyes better show in IPL 2018

TEAM AT A GLANCE Support Staff: Ricky Ponting (Coach), Sridharan Sriram (Assistant Coach), Pravin Amre (Assistant Coach), Sunil Valson(Manager), Rajinikanth Sivagnanam (Team Trainer), Paul Close(Physio), James Hopes (Bowling Coach), Subhadeep Ghosh (Fielding Coach), Sriram Somayajula (Team analyst)

Captain: Gautam Gambhir

Batsmen: Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy, Manjot Kalra, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer

All-rounders: Chris Morris, Colin Munro, Daniel Christian, Glenn Maxwell, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar

Wicket-keepers: Rishabh Pant, Naman Ojha

Bowlers: Abhishek Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Shami, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sayan Ghosh, Shahbaz Nadeem, Trent Boult

***Having failed to make a mark in the last two Indian Premeir League (IPL) seasons, a revamped Delhi Daredevils led by Gautam Gambhir will aim to improve the Delhi Daredevils' performance.Coming to his home team, Gambhir will likely to add a new enthusiasm to the side as he has helped KKR to clinched the IPL trophy in 2012 and 2014.From the last season, Delhi retained wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant, and all-rounder Chris Morris forAt the 2018 IPL auction, Delhi franchise managed to grab Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell for Rs 90 million (Rs 9 crore) and South Africa pacer Kasigo Rabada for Rs 42 million (Rs 4.2 crore), who will add firepower to the Delhi Daredevils squad.So unlike the other seasons, this time the batting and the bowling departments seem sorted out.At the top of the order, Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy, Colin Munro, and Prithvi Shaw will have the responsibility to score big runs. The middle-order also have many options this time.

Glen Maxwell, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Manjot Kalra and others. The bowling department will be led by pacer Kagiso Rabada alongside Mohammed Shami, Trent Boult and Chris Morris. Experienced leg-spinner Amit Mishra will also play a crucial role. Delhi Daredevils also roped in former Australian captain Ricky Ponting and Australian all-rounder as head coach and bowling coach respectively. The rest of the coaching staff, however, will continue to be same as last season with former cricketers Pravin Amre and Sridharan Sriram as assistant coaches. Sunil Valson is the team manager, whereas Paul Close continues in his role as physiotherapist along with Rajinikanth Sivagnanam as the fitness coach.