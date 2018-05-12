IPL 2018, KKR vs KXIP: Struggling Kolkata face Punjab in do-or-die match

In the 44th match of Indian Premier League (IPL 2018) Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will clash with Ravichandran Ashwin's Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. Deflated after a crushing defeat against Mumbai Indians in the previous encounter, KKR will be aiming to pick up the pieces as they face KXIP in today’s IPL match. With 10 points from 11 games, KKR are placed at the 5th position on the Vivo IPL points table and today's IPL match will be a must-win encounter for Dinesh Karthik and his men if they want to keep their playoff chances alive.

It is not easy to recover quickly if the margin of defeat is as huge as 102 runs, but do not have the luxury of slipping further against KXIP, which have one of the most formidable batting line-ups in

For Kings XI Punjab, the game against Rajasthan Royals turned out to be a proverbial banana peel as they lost by 15 runs while chasing a modest target of 159. The defeat led to unverified reports of a rift between franchise co-owner Preity Zinta and Director Virender Sehwag, something that the franchise denied in an official statement. With 12 points from 10 games, KXIP are in a tricky situation. A win will take them closer to play-offs but a defeat will mean that Mumbai Indians will be breathing down their neck.

For KXIP, K L Rahul, with 471 runs from 10 games, has had a fabulous season so far while Chris Gayle (311 from 7 games) has shown an imperious form in some of the matches. However, the trouble has been the lack of contribution from other batsmen in the team. Karun Nair (243 runs in 10 games) has had a decent run so far but the biggest disappointment has been Mayank Agarwal (118 runs in 9 matches). Agarwal came into after enjoying his best domestic season, where he plundered runs across formats. However, it has not translated into significant contribution.

Veteran Yuvraj Singh has been benched by the team management after scoring only 64 runs in 7 games and his replacement Manoj Tiwary has not yet set the stage on fire. In the bowling department, skipper Ravichandran Ashwin and medium-pacer Mohit Sharma add depth to the line-up. They will look to restrict KKR to a low total in the IPL match today. Also, pacers Barinder Sran and Andrew Tye, and Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman shoulder the bulk of the responsibility. While Australian Tye has 16 wickets from eight games with an economy of 7.77, pacer Ankit Rajpoot and Mujeeb Ur Rahman have eight and 14 wickets, respectively.

On the other hand, will need to put behind their humiliating loss to Mumbai and come together as a unit if they want to seal a play-off berth. KKR, who now have little room for error, were handed their biggest defeat in the league's history by Rohit Sharma's men. For the men-in-purple, openers Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine have failed to perform consistently. Skipper Dinesh Karthik has been the only consistent man with the willow, amassing 321 runs from 11 matches. Vice-captain Robin Uthappa will have to come up with an extraordinary show to help his side inch forward along with a misfiring middle order.

Kolkata Knight Riders, whose bowling unit mostly relies on spinners, leaked plenty of runs against Mumbai Indians -- Narine was the only exception. Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav has been decent with eight wickets from 11 games but he needs to dish out something special against Punjab. Leg-spinner Piyush Chawla, who was too expensive against Mumbai, conceding 44 runs, has, however, been among wickets.

Overall, has a slightly better chance in today's IPL match, as the side has made good comebacks in the past.

KKR playing 11 probables for today’s IPL match: Dinesh Karthik, Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Mitchell Johnson or Tom Curran, Shivam Mavi, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav



KXIP playing 11 probables for today’s IPL match: R Ashwin, Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Axar Patel, Manoj Tiwary, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Yuvraj Singh, Andrew Tye, Marcus Stoinis Here are a few things to know before the vs (KKR vs KXIP) match to be played at Holkar Stadium in Indore, the two teams' players who could prove handy, and who has said what before the clash:



Chris Gayle and KL Rahul openers are vital for KXIP good show and ouns of providing a good start is on them. Then comes Mayank Agrawal who failed to continue his domestic cricket form in the IPL 2018, but management trusted him and gave him ample opportunity and its time he must perform. Barinder Sran and Andrew Tye did well for KXIP but it was Mujeeb Ur Rahman who took the crucial wickets and restricted the run flow. The pacers and captain Ashwin much give ample support to Mujeeb which will help them to win matches.

Kolkata Knight Riders players who might make an impact today: Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa and Dinesh Karthik are identified as KKR’s key batsmen. Lynn has had his difficulties against the spinners, but he has applied and shown the intent to persevere till he has the opportunity to feast on the quicks. Robin Uthappa has struck the ball crisply, but he is yet to convert his starts to big innings. KKR vice captain has five scores of 30 or more, yet his highest score is 48. Dinesh Karthik, as has been the case with him right through his career, brings with him a sense of purpose and urgency whenever he walks out to bat. The Kolkata Knight Riders spin trio have been able to hold their own, though the conditions at the Wankhede Stadium have not been as supportive as they would have liked. Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla and Kuldeep Yadav have together picked more wickets as compared to fast bowlers and likely to repeat the same in IPL today’s match. The expectations of the spin trio will be a tad higher also because of the opposition’s poor record against the slower bowlers.

What KXIP coach Brad Hodge said before today’s IPL match: KXIP coach Brad Hodge has made no bones about his team's over reliance on openers Chris Gayle and K L Rahul though he hopes the middle order will deliver going forward in the Indian Premier League. Yes I admit that we rely heavily on Chris Gayle and KL Rahul but that is the case with almost every team. It (middle-order) has been (a concern), for sure," said Hodge after the loss against Rajasthan Royals here yesterday night. "We know that KL is in great form and when Chris Gayle fires, anything can happen."



What KKR captain Dinesh Karthik said before today’s IPL match about playoff chances: Despite twin defeats to nemesis Mumbai Indians (MI) in the space of three days, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Dinesh Karthik feels his side still has a "great chance" of making the Indian Premier League (IPL) play-offs. KKR slipped a rung to the fifth spot after a crushing 102-run defeat to MI at the Eden Gardens here on Wednesday night, days after MI continued their dominance over the purple brigade with a 13-run triumph at home. With three more games to go, KKR now have to win all of them to ensure their safe passage to the knockout stages and not leave their fate on other teams. “I am very disappointed. But there are three games and we take one game at a time," Karthik told reporters after their humiliating loss to MI which stretched their sorry record against Rohit Sharma's side to eight straight reversals on the trot. "So if we win the games I know we have a great chance of getting to the playoffs. I believe in that and want my teammates to believe in that," Karthik said.

SRK apologises for KKR's 'lack of spirit': Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has apologised for the "lack of spirit" after his team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lost the match to Mumbai Indians at the ongoing Indian Premier League. Shah Rukh, who co-owns the team with actress Juhi Chawla and her spouse Jay Mehta, on Wednesday night took to Twitter to apologise to KKR fans. "Sports is about the spirit and wins/losses don't reflect that. But tonight as the 'Boss' I need to apologise to the fans for the lack of spirit," he wrote.

Not 100 per cent fit but batting remains unaffected, says Lynn: Ignored for Australia's upcoming limited-overs tours, six-hitting sensation Chris Lynn today said he may not be 100 percent fit on the field, but he is batting with "freedom" and fulfilling expectations. Troubled by a dodgy shoulder, the 28-year-old was deemed unfit and was dropped for Australia's upcoming limited-overs tours of the United Kingdom and Zimbabwe. But the Kolkata Knight Riders opener has had a successful return from injury in the Indian Premier League, scoring 277 runs at 30.77 with a strike rate of 133.81. "I was probably a little bit nervous and apprehensive early on but of late I can bat with freedom. I've showed that in the last couple of innings in small glimpses.

What Uthappa said about Sunil Narine’s bowling and batting: Kolkata Knight Riders vice-captain Robin Uthappa has praised the all-round skills of his team-mate Sunil Narine but said that the West Indian has been doing better in the bowling department this "Sunil (Narine) is someone who is always enjoyed batting, someone who's always been a batsman who can bowl than a bowler. But what he bowled and what he does with his bowling skill is that his batting got overshadowed," Uthappa told reporters ahead of KKR's match against Mumbai Indians.

Brett Lee called Shivam Mavi the future of Indian bowling: Former Australian pacer Brett Lee has heaped praise on rookie Kolkata Knight Riders fast bowler Shivam Mavi, saying he is the future of Indian bowling. Mavi, who was part of the World Cup-winning U-19 team led by Prithvi Shaw, had impressed everyone with his performance. Now, he is part of the Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing Indian Premier League and has taken three wickets in seven games so far. "I think Mavi has got everything. His actions are beautiful and he packs himself as a fully furnished bowler. "With youngsters like Mavi, it's extremely important to play with confidence, enjoying the spirit of the game," Lee, a Star Sports Select Dugout expert, was quoted as saying in a media release. "He knows what he is doing and it looks like he really enjoys his cricket. I think Mavi for me is the future for Indian bowlers," added Lee, who in his prime troubled even top-notch batsmen with his pace.

How the two teams (KKR and KXIP) compare head to head in IPL matches played between them so far



Overall



Matches played: 22

won: 8

Kolkata Knight Riders won: 14

