IPL 2018: Gambir's DD and Virat Kohli's RCB to clash in battle for prestige

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and Gautam Gambhir's Delhi Daredevils (DD) will be playing for their prestige in the 19th match of Indian Premier League (IPL 2018) in the second match of Saturday, April 21. Each team will be desperate to get back to winning ways by outdoing the other at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. At present, RCB and Daredevils are stacked at the bottom of the Vivo IPL points table, with just one win each from their four matches.

Before going into the crucial tie in today’s second match, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Daredevils lost their respective matches to Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders. The Virat Kohli-led side started their campaign on a losing note against KKR but bounced back in the next match against Kings XI Punjab at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, before losing the next two matches against Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians.

Having conceded 200-plus runs in the previous two games at home, RCB will look to bowl more tightly today. The spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar has gone for runs so far and would be looking to put up a better show in today’s game. It will be a challenge for them against Delhi Daredevils, which has some world-class batsmen like Jason Roy, Gautam Gambhir, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and Glenn Maxwell. On the brighter side, Kohli's return to form with a quickfire 57 and unbeaten 92 against Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indias, respectively, has boosted RCB's confidence. Kohli, who had opened RCB's innings against Mumbai, slammed four sixes and seven fours in his unbeaten knock, but none of his batting colleagues gave him enough support.

On the other hand, Gambhir-led Delhi would like to forget their previous defeat against KKR. Delhi had lost to Kings XI Punjab in their opener and then lost to Rajasthan Royals in a rain-hit match, but they bounced back in style against Mumbai, with Jason Roy smashing an unbeaten 91. India speedster Mohammed Shami is all set to join the team after Kolkata Police allowed him to do so following a three-hour interrogation. The speedster, accused by his wife Hasin Jahan of infidelity and domestic violence, had been summoned by the Kolkata police for questoning. Delhi's batsmen also have not come out all guns blazing. Pant, having scored 138 runs so far -- 47 being his best in -- has been the highest run-getter for Delhi.

Heere are a few things to know before the match, the second tie of the day starting at 8 pm, to be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru:



Royal Challengers Bangalore batsmen who might make an impact in today’s match against DD: The RCB batting revolves around and AB de Villiers; no matter where they bat, the team will depend heavily on runs from their bat. While the RCB skipper has amassed 201 runs from four outings, averaging 67.00, AB de Villers, Quinton de Kock and Brendon McCullum have amassed 122, 94 and 47 runs respectively.

Delhi Daredevils batsmen who might make an impact in today’s match against RCB: Delhi Daredevils have the likes of Jason Roy at the top of the batting line-up, who played a match-winning knock against Mumbai Indians. In the match against MI, Jason slammed an unbeaten 53-ball 91, Rishabh chipped in with valuable 47 to help Delhi hunt down a challenging 195 runs. The other batters, including skipper Gambhir, have struggled to gather runs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore bowlers to forward to today: In the bowling department, pacer Chris Woakes has been impressive with eight wickets from four games, while Umesh Yadav has also provided the much-needed breakthrough whenever his side needed. Umesh has scalped seven wickets from four games. In IPL 2018, leg-spinners have caused plenty of damage and will look forward to Yuzuvendra Chahal to pick wickets. Chahal came in for some tap in the previous match against MI, and RCB will want him to get amongst the wickets.

Delhi Daredevils bowlers to look forward to today: In the bowling unit of Delhi Daredevils, young leggie Rahul Tewatia has lived up to the expectations of the franchise after scalping six wickets from four games. The 24-year-old has also been economical with 7.13 runs per over (rpo). Pacer Trent Boult has also the same number of wickets but has been slightly expensive after 8.62 rpo.

What Chris Woakes said on the eve of the match: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Chris Woakes believes that they will use the four consecutive home games in Bengaluru as "a springboard" to turn things around after managing only one win in four games in the Indian Premier League (IPL). "We have not put a full performance yet in the sense that we have not batted well and bowled well in the same game. One or two overs can change things in T20 cricket. We have to do well in all 40 overs. We have leaked few (more) runs towards the back-end of the innings in the last games. Guys are upbeat, confident going forward. We have four home games on the bounce -- we can use that as a springboard to get our campaign back on track. If we win two or three games out of these four games, we can get to a strong position," the 29-year-old seam bowling all-rounder said.

What Chris Woakes said about RCB’s opponent, Delhi Daredevils: “We know that Delhi are in similar position like us. But they are a very strong team. On the day they can be difficult to beat. We will try and utilise our strengths to the best. We have got a good team from top to bottom. We have a batting line-up that bats very deep. We do have world-class batsmen at the top of the order but we also have world-class middle-order batters as well. I am sure everyone will put their hands up and perform for the side," Woakes said.

What Delhi Daredevils assistant coach Pravin Amre said about Gautam Gambhir: Skipper Gautam Gambhir's experience of winning successive IPL titles for Kolkata Knight Riders makes him a valuable leader, said Delhi Daredevils assistant coach Pravin Amre."Gautam comes with the experience of winning IPL twice for KKR which increases his value as a leader. That's the beauty of it all, anybody can't win the championship just like that. He won back to back championships for KKR, that's what he brings to the table. As coaches we cannot be on the field always. Quick decisions need to be taken on the field. I think, that is where the captain has to be one step ahead of the game. That is the quality Gautam. Gautam knows what are the changes needed, especially when it comes to breaking big partnerships or when you get back to back wickets how to use your fifth bowler, putting pressure when the new batsmen are coming,” said Amre.

What Amre said about today’s match between DD and Royal Challengers Bangalore: Amre said pressure would be on the opposition as they have lost three matches out of four. "We know what are RCB's strengths. We are mostly worried about our strengths, we are going to work on that which will help us beat RCB. One thing is RCB also lost their last game, pressure is on them. When we played in Mumbai, they lost three back to back games. We have to play to our strength. As we all know Ab de Villlers and are great players in this format also. Sometimes it just takes time. It's too early to say, as it is the early part of We know that turnarounds can happen once they get the momentum, they are all great players, individually they are match winners," Amre said.

Royal Challengers Banglore and Delhi Daredevils head to head ahead of today’s match



Matches played: 19Royal Challengers Bangalore won: 12Delhi Daredevils won: 6No Result: 1Matches played: 8RCB won: 4DD won: 3No Result: 1