IPL 2018: Suryakumar, Ishan punishing RR bowlers; MI: 121-1 in 13 overs

Suryakumar Yadav and Evin Lewis to open for Dhawal Kulkarni to bowl for Dot to start off with. It almost carried. First runs on the board. Evin Lewis gets a golden duck, what a beauty. Clean bowled. is the new man in. Good ball. MI 1-1Gowtham is into the attack. Misfiled, one run. Quick singles takes Kishan off the mark. Swing and a miss. Just one. MI 4-1.

Over 3: Kulkarni to continue. Yadav hits it for huge six. Single. Dot ball to KIshan. Kishan pulls, falls just short. MI 11-1



Over 4: Debutant Jofra Archer into the attack. One run. Kishan couldn't get hold of it. Very quick single. Suryakumar hit where he would hate. Four runs. Dot ball. MI: 17-1



Over 5: Kulkarni to continue. Dot ball. Ishan dances down the track and hits a huge six. Driven for one. SuryaKumar Yadav flicks, and what a great use of wrists, six runs. Single. Kishan cuts and finds the gap. MI: 35-1



Over 6: Jaydev Unadkat is the new bowler. Yadav flicks and greets Unadkat with a four. Mix-up, but safe single in the end. Dot ball. Cheeky single. Another quick single. Single to end; MI: 42-1



Over 7: Gowtham to continue. Singles coming easily. Suryakumar connects. Four runs. MI 51-1



Over 8: Shreyas Gopal comes in. Nine runs from the over already. Single. MI 64-1



Over 9: Ben Stokes comes into the attack. Onto the pads, no run. Kishan uses the angle and hits it over the fence, for six. Easy single to Kishan. Double to Suryakumar. Easy single. MI: 75-1



Over 10: Too wide on the leg side, Kishan puts it away for four. 50 for Suryakumar Yadav with a six. Single. Kishan finishes with a huge six. MI: 93-1



Over 11: Ben Stokes continues, Suryakumar hits in the air, Gowtham drops. Swing and a miss. MI: 104-1



Over 12: Gowtham continues. Dot ball. Single. Another single. Cut, no deep third man, gone for four. Another single.Kishan reverse sweeps for single, Keeps strike. MI: 112-1



Over 13: Archer is back. Kishan goes inside out to greet Jofra with a four. Single. Cheeky cut by Yadav, one run. Single, 50 up for Ishan. MI: 121-1



Playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Heinrich Klaasen, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat. Change: Kulkarni in for Binny, Archer in for Laughlin.

Playing XI: Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Mustafizur Rahman

Rajasthan Royals, it would seem, have a lot to worry about. They started their campaign on a poor note, with Sunrisers Hyderabad hammering them by 9 wickets in the opening game. They, however, gained some momentum and registered two back-to-back wins against Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Later, Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings outclassed them by seven wickets and 64 runs, respectively. In the past two matches, neither Rajasthan's batsmen nor their bowlers have delivered. Against KKR, they could post only 160 on the board and allowed the visitors to chase down the target with ease. Against CSK, Rajasthan bowlers were taken to cleaners by veteran Australian all-rounder Shane Watson, who blasted a 106 off 57 deliveries. Rajasthan then was bowled out for 140, with no one, barring Ben Stokes (45) offering any resistance. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane has looked good but has not been converting good starts into big scores. Sanju Samson, Stokes and Rahul Tripathi have been inconsistent.

The home team is missing its mentor, the legendary Shane Warne, who has gone back to Australia to fulfil some commitments.

While two-time champions were off to a horrible start this season, suffering three successive defeats before skipper came to the team's rescue with a blazing 94 against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The 46-run drubbing of RCB has raised the morale of the players, and are seeking a similar outing against Rajasthan Royals, in today’s second match of was the reason behind the team breaking its run of losses, and he is again going to be a key man for West Indian Evin Lewis also played his part with bat in the previous match, scoring 65, and then there are the likes of Kieron Pollard and the Pandya brothers - Hardik and Krunal. That Pollard has recovered from an injury is definitely good news for MI. Another positive development is Hardik's 5-ball 17 the other night. MI's bowlers too are feeling confident after they were able to withstand the firepower of the likes of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

Defeat against CSK rankles says Robin Singh: coach Robin Singh says the one-wicket defeat to Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League opener still rankles, considering they had the returning outfit on the mat. "It is not a matter of concern because we were on the course of winning three matches consecutively. The one-wicket defeat against Chennai Super Kings still pinches because we had them on the mat. We feel we went for edges but they never flew, can't say what went wrong. We got the act together and don't want to look back but forward. We are looking at the remaining matches and keen to give our hundred percent," said Robin Singh.

injury in last match posed a threat to Mumbai, but he is fit to play today's game: wicketkeeper today sustained an injury on his face and was taken off the field during his side's IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The throw by fielder Hardik Pandya in the 13th over bounced high off the practice pitch area and hit Kishan near his right eye. Kishan was seen writhing in pain while lying on the ground when the MI medical staff attended to him. The 19-year-old Patna-born wicketkeeper was immediately taken off the field and replaced by Aditya are, who captains Mumbai in domestic tournaments.

It was the perfect game for us, says MI skipper Rohit Sharma: (MI) skipper termed their last game which the hosts won by 46 runs as the perfect one. Skipper Virat Kohli's unbeaten 92-run innings went in vain as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lost to "It wasn't the ideal start for us. I thought Umesh bowled in the right areas. So it was important to spend some time and it was better to bat with the dew coming in. It was a perfect game for us," Rohit said.

Lewis helped me settle down, says Rohit Sharma: skipper Rohit Sharma, who steered the defending champions to their first win of the season with a 52-ball 94, credited West Indian Evin Lewis for allowing him to settle down on the crease in the IPL clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore."...with Evin Lewis batting, anything can happen, he is a great striker of the ball and anything in his area he is going to smash it and that is what he did. It allowed me to take my time, which was very crucial. We always wanted one set batsman to bat as long as possible and (it was a) perfect platform for me to do that, explained Rohit.

How MI and RR compare head to head against each other in the IPL matches played so far:



Overall



Matches played: 16

won: 6

won: 10



From 2008 until 2011, the held the edge over the Mumbai Indians, with a 4-3 win-loss record. Since then though, the tables have turned; in 9 matches between the two teams since 2012, MI has won 7, and RR 2.