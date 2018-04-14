IPL 2018: Mumbai Indians to eye a home advantage vs Delhi Daredevils today

In the ninth match of the ongoing edition of (IPL 2018), defending champions (MI) and Delhi Daredevils (DD) in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. The game promises to be an exciting one, as both MI, led by Rohit Sharma, and DD, under new captain Gautam Gambhir, have so far been winless in Both the teams will give their best to claim their first points this season.

have been beaten in both of their matches played so far. And on both occasions they lost by a whisker – first, they lost against M S Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings y 1 wicket on the penultimate ball of the match at home ground in the opening match of the tournament, and then against Sunrisers Hyderabad, again by 1 wicket, on the last ball of the match.

Similarly, Delhi Daredevils lost their opening match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), thanks to a record-breaking knock by K L Rahul in which he scored the fastest 50 in IPL games off 14 balls. In their second match, DD were defeated by 10 runs (D/L method) in a rainshortened match by Rajasthan Royals. Coming back to the IPL circuit after serving a two-year suspension because of a spot-fixing row, Rajasthan Royals registered their first win in the second one, as DD were asked to chase 71 off 6 overs in the curtailed match which they fell short of by 10 runs.

In the season opener against Chennai Super Kings, were at the receiving end of Dwayne Bravo’s onslaught, which helped CSK win, while most recently, despite scoring a below-par 147-8 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, MI made a match out of it, only to be pipped right at the post. Mumbai Indians, having now been tagged slow starters, should be worried that despite all their batting might, not one of their batsmen has scored a half-century in their two matches yet. Against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Evin Lewis’ 29 was the top score of the innings, while in the opener against CSK, three batsmen made the 40s but none converted his into a big score.

The story of Delhi Daredevils is not so different. Having lost their first two encounters of IPL 2018, they find themselves at the bottom of the Vivo IPL points table. In their most recent outing against Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Daredevils’ chances of getting their first points on the board were impacted by the weather. DD did well to restrict Rajasthan Royals to 153-5 in 17.5 overs, when rains began and forced the players off the field. DD were then given a steep target of 71 off 6 overs. Such targets are difficult to chase down even for the best in business, especially if the overs are so few. Despite their best efforts, DD fell short by 10 runs.

batsmen who can make an impact in today's match against Delhi Daredevils: MI would especially hope for an end to the dismal run of skipper Rohit Sharma, who fell cheaply in both the games after a largely forgettable tour of South Africa and some modest run in the tri-series in Sri Lanka prior to the commencement of the T20 League. Rohit's form is crucial for Mumbai and with Lewis too not coming good, the opening partnership has been struggling to get going. If scores a fifty the chances of winning the side for whom he plays is maximum. Off the 22 times has gone past 50 in T20 cricket, 20 have resulted in victories for his team. is another destructive batsmen in the top-order and the southpaw from Jharkhand has grown leaps and bounds in the last two years. Kishan can cause plenty of damage if only he spends a reasonable period of time at the crease.

Delhi Daredevils batsmen who can make an impact in today's match against Mumbai Indians: Like Mumbai Indians, Delhi Daredevils also have two left handers at the top of the their batting line up who can cause plenty of damage on a given day. has destroyed several bowling attacks in various parts of the world in the last twelve months, while needs to convert his cameos into significant scores. Expectations will be high from local boy Shreyas Iyer, apart from captain Gambhir, Rishabh Pant, Aussie Glenn Maxwell, Englishman Jason Roy and Kiwi

bowlers to look forward to today: In the bowling department, has the likes of and Mustafizur Rahman, the two bowlers first made name for themselves in the T20 format. Both the quicks were off-colour in the season opener but came into their own in their later spells in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Among the bowlers, rookie leg spinner has been brilliant in the two games. His seven wickets, including the four scalps that he captured in a low-scoring tie against Sunrisers at Hyderabad last night, earned him the purple cap.

Delhi Daredevils bowlers to look forward to today: Delhi Daredevils have the likes of Trent Boult, Mohammed Shami and Chris Morris in their ranks. These three bowlers need to perform for DD if they want to register their first win of was impressive with the new ball in the match against the Rajasthan Royals and got the ball to move around off the surface and even troubled a technically-sound batsman like Ajinkya Rahane. The Kiwi left-armerused the slower one to dismiss Ben Stokes, and he will be feeling confident heading into his match.

What said after MI lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad: After suffering their second loss in the ongoing (IPL), (MI) skipper felt that his side wasn't able to put a fighting total against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). "Being at the receiving end for the second time is tough to digest. It wasn't a good enough total, and our batsmen should have done better. The bowlers showed a lot of character to get us back into the game. We have a great squad, and for the youngsters to come out and perform, it's amazing. They have a long way to go," Rohit said.

What MI bowling coach Shane Bond said after theie loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad: bowling coach Shane Bond feels his team could have played a bit smarter and posted a bigger score but in the end some errors in their decision-making cost them the last-ball IPL thriller against Sunrisers Hyderabad. "I thought today we made some decision-making errors. There were chances today, we could have played little bit smarter, just kicked on and probably got a score of 160, 170, which would have been really tough against our bowling attack. I thought we had a pretty good chance to win. We just needed the one wicket. We fought really well to get ourselves into the position," Bond said.

Adam Milne to replace Pat Cummins, who has been ruled out of IPL 2018: The injury-hit have received a reinforcement in the form of New Zealand pacer Adam Milne, who has replaced Australian Pat Cummins for the current IPL. Milne, who turned 26 on Friday and a right-arm fast bowler, has appeared in five IPL matches, all for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the previous two seasons. Milne, who arrived in Mumbai on Thursday, took part in Friday’s optional training under lights.

Suspence over Hardik Pandya's inclusion in team for today's match: Hardik Pandya, injured in the tournament opener, did not travel to Hyderabad for the second match. He sprained his ankle but is not a major injury and should be available to play on Saturday subject to passing fitness test, according to some news report.

What said after Daredevils lost to Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur: Delhi Daredevils captain said the revised target during the rain-hit match against Rajasthan Royals was a difficult one to chase. We were very much in the game. It was a beautiful wicket to bat on, then 150-odd for 5 in 18 overs, we thought we could contain them to 170 and it was chaseable, especially with dew coming in later on. We were very much happy with the first innings. But then in 6 overs, 71 was tough. We had to go from ball one. Obviously with these sort of games, things could go either way. Just 2 overs of Powerplay, it's very difficult," Gambhir said after the match.

Teams: Head to Head

Overall



Matches played: 20

won: 11

Delhi Daredevils won: 9

At the Wankhede Stadium



Matches played: 6

won: 5

Delhi Daredevils won: 1.

The have got the better of Delhi Daredevils on their last four visits to the Wankhede Stadium.

and Delhi Daredevils: Some trivia