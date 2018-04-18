In the 15th match of Indian Premier League (IPL 2018), Rajasthan Royals (RR) will aim to win their third match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to consolidate their position in the Vivo IPL points table 2018 at in Jaipur.

After suffering a crushing defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening match, have bounced back strongly with back-to-back wins against Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). They beat Delhi Daredevils by 19 runs in their rain-hit encounter and then posted a convincing 19-run victory over Virat Kohli-led star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore team. The undisputed star of the game was Sanju Samson, who hit a blistering 45-ball 92. The Royals would expect Samson to fire again in today's game. They have been able to iron out a few of their initial flaws: Rajasthan Royals' batting clicked with Samson leading the charge and skipper Ajinkya Rahane making a useful contribution in their last game. Their bowling could also sustain the pressure of an onslaught by big hitters like Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. They are on their home turf where they have seldom lost matches, but they would still be wary of KKR, which outplayed Delhi Daredevils rather comfortably in their previous match for a second win in four games.

In the 14th match of IPL 2018, registered their first win by beating Delhi Daredevils black and blue for a 71-run triumph, after successive defeats against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). saw in-form Nitish Rana smashing a 35-ball 59 and Andre Russell smashing a 12-ball 44 to ensure their first win. The Dinesh Karthik-led side will look to continue the good run in the 'Pink City'.

As for the va match today, the Shah Rukh Khan (SRK)-owned Kolkata team need to repeat their performance against Delhi Daredevils to register a third win.

Here are a few things to look forward to in today's vs match of to be played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur:

batsmen who may make an impact against KKR: Sanju Samson has been in imperious form in the as has made runs every time he has come out to bat. It is not so much the quantum of runs he has scored, but the manner in which he has made scores of 49, 37 & 92*. The 23-year old has timed the ball beautifully. Samson hasn’t had to create strokes, but has generally held his shape and played the copybook strokes to score his runs. With the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Jos Butler and Ben Stokes in the team. looked very good side on paper.

batsmen who may make an impact against RR: have Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn at the top of the batting line-up and the both looked good at different occasions in the While Nitish Rana has looked in good touch with the bat and the 24-year old has an aggregate of 127 runs In – those runs being scored at a strike-rate of 141. His performance in the previous match against the Delhi Daredevils – 59 off 35 balls – was rated very highly, and he was declared the Player of the Match award.

bowlers to look forward to today: have the likes of Ben Stoke and Ben Laughlin, who bowled well in bits and pieces. While Jaydev Unadkat well in the powerplays but failed to perform the same in the death overs. As the boundaries of are big, spinners will play a major to curb the run flows. have Shreyas Gopal who will be high on confidence after dismissing Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in the previous match. Also, the bowling department has the capability to restrict the opponents but they lacked experience. So in the upcoming match, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni and Ben Laughlin have to click in order to extend their winning run.

bowlers to look forward to today: have some quality wrist spinners-- Kuldeep Yadav, Sunil Narine and Piyush Chawla -- in his side, who has been successful to curb the run flow and will took the advantage of the big boundaries. Andre Russell too bowled some good overs and Management will be banking on him. Pacer Shivam Mavi, who rose to stardom during the recent U-19 World Cup, and Russell provide the medium pace variety to

What Nitish Rana said after KKR's win against Delhi Daredevils: In-form (KKR) batsman Nitish Rana, whose 59 helped the team drub Delhi Daredevils by 71 runs, feels he excels under pressure. "I had said that the last time as well -- when there is pressure, I seem to do better. I was happy that there was pressure, I enjoy playing under pressure," Rana said after the lopsided Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the Eden Gardens.

What Sanju Samson said on the eve of today's match: Fresh from his 45-ball 92 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ongoing IPL, in-from batsman Sanju Samson said he was on the right track. "It is good thing to come here and play. The whole world is watching. I had a good domestic season too. I am happy the way things are going. I am improving as a player and also improving my skills," said Samson, who has been praised by the likes of AB de Villiers and Shane Warne. "I have batted in almost all positions in the batting line-up. I remember I had opened too for What matters is the strategy and composition of the playing XI," said Sanju Samson.

What bowling coach Sridharan Sriram said about Andre Russell: Andre Russell's carnage (12-ball 41) in the middle overs of Kolkata Knight Riders' innings took the game away from Delhi Daredevils, who lost by 71 runs on Monday night, their bowling coach Sridharan Sriram feels. "The way they got 200 was a bit too much on this wicket. I think 170-180 was about a par score. That Russell blitz in the middle took the game away. When he is in that sort of flow it's difficult. We did all our planning but the execution just wasn't right," Sriram told reporters at the post match press conference. "When you are chasing 200, one guy has to get 70-80 plus. If you see the history of T20 cricket, whenever a big target has been chased down, one guy got 70 or more," Sriram opined.

Kamlesh Nagarkoti ruled out of the remaining matches of IPL 2018: In a fresh injury blow to Kolkata Knight Riders, young pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti was today ruled out of the remainder of IPL season due to a foot injury. Karnataka seamer Prasidh Krishna was announced as the replacement for the Under-19 World Cup winning pacer who was bought at a price of Rs 32 million. The 22-year-old Prasidh has played 23 matches so far since 2015, three in the T20 format but his record in the 50-overs format has been impressive.

ropes in Abhishek Nayar as part of support staff: Two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions (KKR) on Saturday roped in Mumbai all-rounder Abhishek Nayar to be part of its support staff for the ongoing season. Nayar is close to skipper and helped him during his lean patch earlier. "I want to play as long as (possible for India). It was hard a lot of times. I had a lot of doubt whether I will ever play for the country again," Karthik had told the media after his tri-series winning unbeaten 8-ball 29 cameo that helped India beat Bangladesh in Sri Lanka.

Here is how and have performed against each other head-to-head in IPL matches so far:

Overall:





Matches playes: 15won: 9won: 6

Some trivia ahead of today's match between and RR

The have won their last 9 IPL matches at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The record for the most consecutive wins at a venue is 10 - jointly held by Chennai Super Kings (at the MA Chidambaram Stadium) and Mumbai Indians (at the Wankhede Stadium).