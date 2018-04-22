IPL 2018: SRH win toss, invite CSK to bat; Faf du Plessis replaces Tahir

In the 20th match of the latest edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2018) Kane Williamson-led (SRH) won the toss and invited M S Dhoni's (CSK) to bat first at Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in Hyderabad. The opener for SRH Shikhar Dhawan will miss out this game due to injury and Ricky Bhui makes his debut in today's match.

Here is the squad for both the teams:

Playing XI: Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, MS Dhoni(w/c), Sam Billings, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur. Change: Faf du Plessis replaces Imran Tahir.

Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Kane Williamson(c), Yusuf Pathan, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan, Ricky Bhui, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Billy Stanlake, Siddarth Kaul. Billy Stanlake and Ricky Bhui in the team.

Having lost their first tie of the season against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) as a Chris Gayle storm swept the team away in Mohali on April 19, SRH will look to return to winning ways against CSK in the first match of the day. Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, will be more confident after a thumping win in their previous match against Rajasthan Royals at their new home ground in Pune. Both and the have six points each from their four matches. Each has so far lost only one match -- to KXIP -- and whoever wins today leaps to the top of theSRH began their IPL campaign with three wins on the trot until their juggernaut was halted by by West Indian swashbuckler Chris Gayle, who played a special innings of 104 not out off 64 balls at Mohali in the Match 16 of IPL 2018 . The formula that had worked for in their first three matches was restricting the opponents to totals in the region of 140-160, with full points to their bowlers, and then chase down the total. But against KXIP, their bowlers failed as KXIP set the target of 194 and no power-hitting ability in the side cost their first loss of In the previous match, among the bowlers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was excellent as usual, and Siddartha Kaul got away with respectable figures, but Rashid Khan had a forgettable outing – suffering at the hands of Chris Gayle, who struck 4 consecutive sixes off Rashid’s third over of the match.On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings, who, despite having to shift home venue to Pune amid the Cauvery water dispute, have been doing strong. After winning their first two matches, slumped to a defeat against Kings XI Punjab before bouncing back with a 64-run win over Rajasthan Royals in Match 17 of IPL 2018 on the back of a century (106 from 57 balls) by veteran Australian Shane Watson. Watson took full toll of RR’s largesse in the field and helped himself to a third IPL hundred, while Suresh Raina looked good on his return to the team after an injury.Watson has been in a fine touch with both bat and ball, thereby proving his utility as a top-class all-rounder.

He is currently the top scorer and top wicket-taker for CSK but in today’s match he will be up against one of the most balanced sides in Here are a few things to know about the CSK vs SRH match to be played at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, and who might prove the trump card for each team today: performance in the previous match: Seasoned all-rounder Shane Watson smashed his third IPL century as moved to their new 'home' in style by producing a comprehensive 64-run win over Rajasthan Royals, here tonight. CSK, forced out of Chennai due to the Cauvery dispute, were shepherded by the 36-year-old Australian, who hammered 106 from 57 balls to lead his side to a challenging 204 for five after being invited to bat. Making full use of a dropped chance in the very first over on a flat track, Watson swung his arms when the ball was pitched outside off and positioned himself nicely against short and straight deliveries to find boundary after boundary. Watson hit nine fours and six sixes in his entertaining knock as another senior player enthralled the fans after Chris Gayle and CSK captain MS Dhoni showed their vintage touch in previous matches of the League. Three early wickets pegged Royals back and they were all out for 140 in 18.3 overs. How was hit by a Gayle storm in their previous match: Chris Gayle scythed through bowling attack with a 21st T20 hundred firing Kings XI Punjab to 193 for 3 in an IPL encounter here tonight. Arguably one of the greatest exponents of T20 batsmanship, Gayle showed that he is far from finished en route his unbeaten 63-ball-104 that had 11 towering sixes and a solitary boundary. Gayle's 58-ball-hundred incidentally is the first of this edition of IPL and also against a bowling line-up that is being touted as the most balanced of all eight teams. Gayle moved to 99 with his 11th six hit off Bhuvneshwar Kumar over long-off. In Siddartha Kaul's next over, he dabbed the ball towards point to complete a quick single. As a mark of celebration, Gayle gestured rocking a baby in a cradle, with his wife and daughter in the VIP box. How CSK and SRH compare head to head in IPL matches played so far Overall Matches played: 6 won: 2 won: 4 Some trivia ahead of today’s match between and Sunrisers Hyderabad CSK’s struggles against spin this season are well documented. Though CSK have lost 13 wicket to the quick bowlers, they’ve scored at a rate of 10.73; they’ve lost 10 wickets to spinners, but have only managed to score at 7.70 runs per over. have the lowest boundary percentage of all teams in VIVO IPL 2018; they score only 51.4% of their runs through boundaries.