In the 27the match of Vivo Indian Premier League (IPL 2018) arch rivals (MI) and (CSK) will clash at CSK’s new home ground -- Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. While will be eyeing a victory in today's match In a bid to keep their play-off hopes alive, a (CSK) would want to maintain its numero uno position on Vivo IPL points table with a victory.

The Rohit Sharma-led are at the bottom of the table at present, having managed only one win from the six games played so far. On the other hand CSK top the charts with five wins from their six matches. When these two sides last met, at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium in the opening tie of the season, CSK beat by one wicket and with a ball to spare. The heartbreaking one-wicket defeat in the series-opener would be fresh in the minds but players, who will look to play out of their skin to exact a revenge at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Today’s match will be a must-win for if they want to survive in the So far, all batters, except Suryakumar Yadav, have struggled. Both skipper and Kieron Pollard have failed to fire in five of the six games.

Barring his match-winning knock of 94 runs against Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB), has failed to get past 20 runs in five innings. Not just the batsmen, even their bowlers have let down Twenty-year-old leggie Mayank Markande has been a find for Mumbai, but he has lacked support from others. While Markande has scalped 10 wickets from six games, pacer Jasprit Bumrah has eight wickets in his kitty. However, Bumrah, known as a 'death overs' specialist, and Bangladesh pacer Muztifizur Rahman have not lived up to the expectations, and leaked plenty of runs in late stages. Mumbai might look to play New Zealand pacer Adam Milne in place of his compatriot Mitchell McClenaghan, who has been giving away too many runs, especially in the end. bowlers will need to perform as a unit to stop in-form CSK batsmen.

On the other hand, would be confident after their last win, with a vintage Dhoni helping the team chase a stiff target of 206 against RCB. Chennai would be pleased that most of their batsmen -- Australian Shane Watson, Ambati Rayadu, Dwayne Bravo and Dhoni -- are in form. Only Suresh Raina has been a little oo-touch and he would be keen to be back among runs. Coach Stephen Fleming would expect another stellar performance from his batters on a pitch that usually aids batsmen. The Chennai bowling, led by Shardul Thakur and complemented by Imran Tahir and Deepak Chahar, has also clicked so far. While Mumbai will be under extreme pressure to deliver, another win for Chennai would consolidate their position on the table.

Here are a few things to know before the vs (MI vs CSK) match to be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium in Pune, the two teams' players who could prove handy, and who has said what before the clash:



batsmen who might make an impact in today’s match against CSK: have uncovered a gem in Suryakumar Yadav, who after establishing a reputation as a finisher, is revelling in his new role of opener. In his four innings as opener, the 27-year old has made scores of 53, 0, 72 and 34. will need more from the rest of their top four. Evin Lewis and Ishan Kishan have reputations of being destructive batsmen, but they haven’t fired consistently – despite batting ahead of Rohit Sharma, who has an outstanding record at the international level. In the lower order Pollard looked out of form and Pandya brothers were inconsistent and not able to see through MI at crucial juncture of the game.

bowlers to look forward to today: The leg-spinner Mayank Markande, MI’s top wicket-taker so far this season, and Jasprit Bumrah, are the two bowlers to watch out for. The two MI bowlers have picked up wickets regularly and have even kept the runs down; Markande has 10 wickets this season – and an economy rate of 7.15, while Bumrah has 8 wickets and an economy rate of 7.38.

batsmen who might make an impact in today’s match against MI: The Orange Cap holder has been an unlikely hero for the Over the years, Rayudu has been used in a variety of roles: opener, number three, finisher, wicketkeeper-batsman – but all of them in a supporting role. But donning the CSK yellow jersey, Rayudu has adapted to a new role brilliantly and flourished. His last two innings have been among his finest T20 innings – his 82 in the previous match against RCB being his career’s highest score. Shane Watson has contributed very little with the bat since scoring the century against the Rajasthan Royals, while Suresh Raina has had a mixed season. CSK will expect significant contributions from these two players, particularly because they bat in the top three.

bowlers to look forward to today: The leg-spinner Mayank Markande, MI’s top wicket-taker so far this season, and Jasprit Bumrah, are the two bowlers to watch out for. The two MI bowlers have picked up wickets regularly and have even kept the runs down; Markande has 10 wickets this season – and an economy rate of 7.15, while Bumrah has 8 wickets and an economy rate of 7.38.

Bravo is a mentor to all young CSK bowlers, says Eric Simons: bowling coach Eric Simons termed Dwayne Bravo as the "mentor" to all young bowlers with his enormous variations in the shortest format. "Bravo is massively important from two perspectives. He is an incredibly experienced cricketer. His ability to control in those middle overs, when we need some control, bowl to his field, is wonderful to watch," the former bowling coach of Indian team said ahead of CSK's match against The number of balls he bowls that go down the ground for one or to the square for one he exactly knows whats going to happen is hugely important. And then the third component is the amount of mentorship he does for our bowlers. He does lot of talking, lot of advising," Simmon said.

What bowling coach Eric Simons said about Dhoni’s knock against RCB: “MS Dhoni might look unorthodox but he is very effective, that's the way he plays. He reads the game. He senses where the game changes. Against the RCB the other night, it was all about reading the game, understanding who were their key bowlers and who is going to target at the back end and that's what MS is about," the bowling coach said.

What CSK head coach Stephen Fleming said about Rayudu: Head coach Stephen Fleming said Mahendra Singh Dhoni's unbeaten 70 might hog the headlines but it was opener Ambati Rayudu's 53-ball 82-run innings which set things up for as they secured a five-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. Dhoni is going to get a lot of headlines but the innings from Rayudu was outstanding as well. He has been the form player for us in all conditions and has followed on from the Hyderabad game with another instrumental knock. The power game he has got has gone unnoticed but we certainly value the performances that he has put in this year so far. He has been instrumental in us winning games and staying in the games. I couldn't be more happy with him,” said Fleming.

should open for Mumbai Indians, says Lalchand Rajput: Former India batsman Lalchand Rajut believes that skipper should open the innings for the defending champions as it can give the team a good start. "Rohit is a prolific opening batsman, who has done exceptionally well for India as an opener. So opening and playing free is important for him. If you start well, then you can pile up a big score. You have to open with Rohit, as simple as that. When you bat at number four after losing two wickets that is a different ball-game rather than opening. It (Rohit opening the innings) will help Mumbai, because they will get a good start, as the start is important," Rajput said.

Young guys like Hardik need to work harder to be consistent, says Jayawardene: Young players, including Hardik Pandya, need to work harder and evolve to become a consistent cricketer, said coach Mahela Jayawardane. Every year you can't bat the same way, if people don't evolve and improve, there is no progress. Young guys like Hardik will learn that and need to work harder, the talent alone will not get you. Leading the game and thinking about the game, that's the part they need to keep learning and specially with good international bowlers coming and doing various things you have to evolve otherwise you won't be able to be consistent,” Jayawardene said.

How CSK and MI fare against each other in head-to-head comparisons for IOL matches played so far:



The have the best death overs scoring rate in VIVO – 12.64. sit at the other end of the spectrum; their death overs scoring rate of 8.04 is the lowest among all teams.

Mumbai Indians’ run rate in the powerplay this season is 8.38; for the rest of the innings, their scoring rate drops to 8.12.

If MS Dhoni leads CSK onto the field, it will be his 150th match as captain in the IPL.

Five different players have won the Man of the Match award in CSK’s five wins this season: Dwayne Bravo, Sam Billings, Shane Watson, and most recently MS Dhoni.

Other than the 102-run opening partnership against the Delhi Daredevils, MI’s opening stands this season read: 7, 11, 0, 1 & 12.

Matches played: 23won: 12won: 11