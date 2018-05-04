In the 34th match of Vivo Indian Premier League (IPL 2018) Rohit Sharma-led (MI) and Ravichandran Ashwin-led (KXIP) will take on each other at Holkar Stadium in Indore. Three-time champions will look to salvage pride when they face a spirited in today’s match. The star-studded side is languishing at the bottom of the Vivo IPL points table with just two wins from eight games. While will be flying high on confidence after being placed third with five wins from seven games and 10 points in their kitty.

The dismal performance of Mumbai Indians has been largely attributed to the failure of their batsmen including skipper Rohit Sharma who failed to uplift team’s morale in crucial matches. For MI, except Suryakumar Yadav, who has 283 runs under his belt in eight matches as an opener, all others have been inconsistent. The Mumbai skipper also needs to rediscover his own form as he has struggled to get past 20 in six games. Big-hitting West Indian all-rounder Keiron Pollard, in his twilight years, has also been out of touch with just 76 runs from six innings. South African Jean-Paul Duminy has featured in just a couple of games and played a single innings hitting 23 runs. Coming to the Pandya brothers Hardik and Krunal, both showed glimpses of their batting prowess in the previous match Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and will aim to bolster the lower order with some lusty blows. In the bowling department, Mumbai will once again bank on young spinner Mayank Markande, who has so far bagged 11 wickets from eight games with his leg-spin. The pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell McClenaghan have kept things tight while the Pandya brothers have also been amongst the wickets.

On the other hand, Kings XI Punjab openers Lokesh Rahul and Chris Gayle have been a major reason behind KXIP success. While Rahul has accumulated 268 runs from seven games, the Caribbean self-proclaimed "Universe Boss" has amassed 252 runs from just four matches. The duo have handed a perfect start to their side on several occasions in Karun Nair has also been impressive after 186 runs from six innings but veteran Yuvraj Singh, Aaron Finch and Mayank Agarwal are yet to make their presence felt in the middle. The trio's poor form could be a cause of concern for the team management. In the bowling department, skipper Ravichandran Ashwin, along with medium pacer Mohit Sharma add depth to the line-up. Also, medium pacers Barinder Sran and Andrew Tye, and Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman shoulder the bulk of the responsibility. While Australian Tye has nine wickets from seven games with an economy of 7.78, pacer Ankit Rajpoot and Mujeeb Ur Rahman have seven wickets each.

Mumbai Indians will have to win all their remaining matches to make it to the play-offs even as an in-form Kings XI Punjab start as favorites in today’s match.

Mumbai Indians playing 11 probables: Rohit Sharma, Evin Lewis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, JP Duminy or Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Ben Cutting, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell McClenaghan



Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) playing 11 probables: Ravichandran Ashwin, Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, Mayank Agrawal, Karun Nair, Manoj Tiwari, Aaron Finch or Marcus Stonis, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Barindra Sran, Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot



Chris Gayle and KL Rahul openers are vital for KXIP good show and ouns of providing a good start is on them. Then comes Mayank Agrawal who failed to continue his domestic cricket form in the IPL 2018, but management trusted him and gave him ample opportunity and its time he must perform.

Kings XI Punjab bowlers who might make an impact in today’s match against MI: Barinder Sran and Andrew Tye did well for KXIP but it was Mujeeb Ur Rahman who took the crucial wickets and restricted the run flow. The pacers and captain Ashwin much give ample support to Mujeeb which will help them to win matches.

Mumbai Indians batsmen who might make an impact in today’s match against KXIP: Mumbai Indians have uncovered a gem in Suryakumar Yadav, who after establishing a reputation as a finisher, is revelling in his new role of opener. In his four innings as opener, the 27-year old has made scores of 53, 0, 72 and 34. Mumbai Indians will need more from the rest of their top four. Evin Lewis and Ishan Kishan have reputations of being destructive batsmen, but they haven’t fired consistently – despite batting ahead of Rohit Sharma, who has an outstanding record at the international level. With JP Duminy and Pandya brothers in the lower order Mumbai Indians will look to show up good performance against KXIP.

Mumbai Indians batsmen who might make an impact in today’s match against KXIP: Almost all the MI bowlers will be wondering how to restrict KXIP openers mighty Gayle and Rahul. Jasprit Bumrah will be bowler MI look forward to dismiss Gayle with his raw pace and experience. Mayank Markande will look the destabilize the middle order of KXIP.

Optimistic Bond says Mumbai can still turn things around: Defending champions Mumbai Indians are standing at the threshold of an early exit from the ongoing IPL, but an optimistic bowling coach Shane Bond feels the team has enough arsenal at its disposal to turn things turnaround in its must-win remaining six games. "We have six games left and we have to win them all. That is what we have to do. I still believe when you look at our squad, we have key players who can win us six games in a row. We have done it in the past (in 2015) and I believe we can do it again," Bond said.

Ashwin's leadership is helping Mujeeb evolve, says KXIP coach Hodge: Leadership plays an important role in a player's development and young Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman's improved performance has a lot to do with playing under the wings of Ravichandran Ashwin, Kings XI Punjab chief coach Brad Hodge insisted. All of 17, Mujeeb has played in KXIP's all seven games with seven wickets at an economy rate of 6.51. Ashwin, in fact, wanted the teenager to defend 17 runs against Delhi Daredevils at Kotla and he responded to his captain's call by restricting the opposition to 12 runs. "Mujeeb has shown a great level of composure. At such young age, he has confidence in his abilities. I would also give credit to Ashwin's leadership skills. He has been very encouraging. Good leaders help talented players get to the next level," Hodge said.

How 'out-of-cash' KXIP almost lost Gayle at IPL auction: Chris Gayle has proved to be quite a bargain buy for Kings XI Punjab in the ongoing Indian Premier League but co-owner Ness Wadia revealed that the team almost lost the destructive opener at the auction, thinking it had run out of cash. "We had only Rs 2.1 crore left and if we had bid for Chris earlier (at the auction) and another team came up with a counter bid, we did not have the money to buy him. Luckily, no other team bid for him and we were more than happy to get third time lucky," Wadia said.

Team Head to Head ahead of today’s match (MI vs KXIP)

Overall:

Matches – 20, Kings XI Punjab won – 10, Mumbai Indians won – 10



