In the 30th match of Vivo Indian Premier League (IPL 2018) (DD) will take on (CSK) at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune today. Delhi Daredevils' stuttering campaign seemed to show signs of recovery under new skipper Shreyas Iyer in their prevous match. They would look to keep the momentum going in today’s match against Chennai Super Kings, which slipped to the second spot in the Vivo IPL points table after Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.

While DD would be fighting for survival, CSK would be equally keen to get back to winning ways after losing by eight wickets to Mumbai Indians in their adopted home ground in Pune. Delhi Daredevils, which were struggling with Gautam Gambhir at the helm, found the elusive winning formula in their previous game when they comprehensively defeated formidable Kolkata Knight Riders at Ferozshah Kotla Stadium. Ricky Ponting-coached Delhi Daredevils, at the bottom of the Vivo IPL points table at present with just two wins in their seven games, however, need to continue winning to keep themselves in the hunt for the play-offs.

It would be an uphill task for the Daredevils to beat CSK at their adopted home ground but they cannot afford to lose, either. Among other things, the Delhi outfit would hope that skipper Iyer continues to lead from the front as he did with a match-winning 93 against KKR. Besides Iyer, other batsmen like opener Prithvi Shaw, Rishab Pant and all-rounders Glenn Maxwell and Colin Munro too will have to play their part to perfection. Australian Maxwell has been getting starts but is unable to convert them into big scores. It would interesting to see whether the DD again leave out Gambhir, who is out of form and did not figure in the playing eleven against KKR, in today’s match. Delhi Daredevils’ varied bowling stock too clicked in the last match and if the star-studded CSK batting line-up has to be checked, the visitors will have to bowl out of their skin.

On the other hand, returning to the Indian Premier League after serving a two-year suspension, CSK has been the team to look out for Mahendra Singh Dhoni is back among runs with his traditional late flourish while in-form Ambati Rayadu, Shane Watson and Dwayne Bravo are also capable of making a mockery of the bowling attack. The pleasing part for coach Stephen Fleming is that Suresh Raina has finally found his touch with an unbeaten 75 in a losing cause against Mumbai Indians. With Sam Billings and Ravindra Jadeja in the side, CSK have depth in their batting. But CSK bowlers were hammered by Mumbai Indians and will need to regroup and come strong against Pacer Shardul Thakur needs to quickly get over from the mauling he received at the hands of Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma along side leg-spinner Imran Tahir. To make matters worse for CSK, Deepak Chahar, who could not complete his third over in the game, has been ruled out for a few weeks after sustaining a hamstring injury. On the spin front, veteran Harbhajan Singh will be crucial to choke up runs in the middle overs.

Here are a few things to know before the vs (CSK vs DD) match to be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, the two teams' players who could prove handy, and who has said what before the clash:



Chennai Super Kings batsmen who might make an impact in today’s match against DD: Ambati Rayudu and Suresh Raina are the two important cogs in CSK’s batting plans. The right-handed Rayudu is thriving on the new responsibility handed to him; asked to open the innings, the 32-year old is batting with freedom and in a manner seldom seen previously. Rayudu, CSK’s top run-getter this season, has made scores of 79, 82 and 46 in his last three innings – those runs coming at a strike-rate of 165.60. In the previous match, Raina was back to doing what he does best; he batted fluently for the most part of his innings and finished innings top-scorer with 75 not out. The left-hander was slow to hit his straps, but CSK will believe he is close to his best, if not at his best already.

batsmen who might make an impact in today’s match against CSK: Prithvi Shaw wowed during his knocked of 62 against the Kolkata Knight Riders. The 18-year old played a few strokes which elicited comparisons with some of the legends. There is no doubting the talent or his ability and in today’s match, Shaw will be up against several experienced players and will be tested thoroughly. Shreyas Iyer is the Delhi Daredevils’ top run-getter this season. With half-centuries in each of his last three innings, Shreyas - now captain - will expect to extend that streak further and lead by example.

bowlers who might make an impact in today’s match against DD: After a slow start to the competition, Dwayne Bravo is back among the wickets for CSK. The Trinidadian bowls the difficult overs – most of them at the fag end of the innings – and picks up wickets regularly, mainly by employing the wicket-to-wicket bowling or by using change of pace. In his last 5 matches, Bravo has picked up 7 wickets, and has gone at an acceptable economy of 9.00. In the absence of Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur need to step up and must lead the bowling in the powerplays.

bowlers who might make an impact in today’s match against CSK: For DD, Trent Boult has picked up wickets in every one of his 7 matches. The left-arm pacer’s economy – 8.74 isn’t too bad as well. The Daredevils will want him to prise out a few early wickets. Avesh Khan has impressed with his pace and ability to generate bounce, and performing against a top-notch side like CSK will only enhance his reputation further.

Mavi, Avesh reprimanded for breaching code of conduct: Fast-medium bowlers Shivam Mavi and Avesh Khan, playing for Kolkata Knight Riders and respectively, were reprimanded for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct. They were issued reprimands for two separate incidents during the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and at the Feroz Shah Kotla. "Both Mr Mavi and Mr Khan admitted to the Level 1 offence under 2.1.7 of the IPL Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials and accepted the sanctions," the Indian Premier League said in a statement. For Level 1 breaches of the IPL Code of Conduct, the match referee's decision is final and binding. Mavi was smashed for 29 runs in the DD innings' final over as the home team thrashed KKR by 55 runs to break its run of reverses.

Deepak Chahar out of IPL for 2 weeks with hamstring strain: What comes as a big blow for Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led (CSK), fast bowler Deepak Chahar could be ruled out of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), for at least two weeks with a hamstring strain. Chahar sustained the injury during the match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday. "He (Chahar) has had hamstring injuries in the past, he has a pretty good idea when he is in trouble," Fleming said. "Conservatively, it's probably a couple of weeks, which is a bit of a blow," Fleming added.

Need to work hard to get used to Pune pitch, says Fleming: Robbed off home advantage for the entire 2018 season, will have to work hard in their adopted home venue here to be a force to reckon with in the ongoing Indian Premier League, said the team's head coach Stephen Fleming. Fleming rued the fact that his players will need time to get used to the Pune pitch. "We are going to be careful that we don't get carried away by the loss. The biggest thing for us is to get to know the pitch here, it is not Chennai. We picked the side which was going to be Chennai-based so we are learning as much as anyone," said Fleming after CSK lost by eight wickets to Mumbai Indians. "We have to work extra hard to get home advantage. We have learnt a little bit again today and we have only got a day to make sure we try and get the right combination," he added.

Amazing feeling to win my first game as skipper, says Shreyas Iyer: Newly-appointed Delhi Daredevils' skipper Shreyas Iyer was elated to register a win in his first game as the leader as he credited the entire team for a thumping 55-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Friday. "Obviously a great feeling getting on the winning side. It is an amazing feeling winning my first game as a skipper. All of us contributed for this win. We wanted to bowl first. So, a nice toss to lose. It gave the batsman the freedom to express themselves," the Delhi skipper added.

How and compared head to head against each other in IPL games played so far:



Matches played: 16won: 11won: 59 of the last 13 IPL matches played in Pune – dating back to 2016 – have been won by the team chasing.

Trent Boult has now picked up at least one wicket in each of his last 10 IPL matches.

CSK have lost the fewest wickets among all teams this season – 37. They have the highest overall scoring rate too – 9.54.