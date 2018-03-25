Vivo IPL 2018: Smith's future to be decided after ICC's action

After unravelling of the ball-tampering fiasco, Steve Smith's role as captain of the Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 has come under clouds.

IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla on Sunday said that any decision on the Australian skipper will be taken in accordance with International Cricket Council (ICC) and Cricket Australia's action.

"This is a serious matter. We are waiting for ICC's action against him and then accordingly we will decide Smith's future in IPL. Cricket Australia is investigating the case, so after the reports the action will be taken," Shukla told ANI.

He added, "This is not the right time for us to take any decision on Smith. The IPL will begin from April 7, so we will decide on it soon. We are in discussion with the concerned authorities in the matter."

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals, in an official statement, said that are awaiting instructions from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

"We have been made aware of the controversy of ball tampering in the ongoing Australia - South Africa series and await further instructions from BCCI, before we make any announcement," Ranjit Barthakur, Executive Chairman, Rajasthan Royals, said.

The statement further read, "We at Rajasthan Royals will not tolerate any actions that are unfair by definition and bring disrepute to the game of cricket. Our Zero tolerance policy applies to everyone in our team."

Earlier, after the end of the Day Three on Saturday, both Smith and Cameron Bancroft admitted to charges of tampering the ball in the outfield using a yellow object.

Following the scandal, Smith and David Warner stepped down as captain and vice-captain, respectively, for the remainder of the third Test against South Africa.

