IPL 2018, SRH vs RR: Hyderabad eyeing hat-trick of wins against Rajasthan

In the 28th match of Vivo Indian Premier League (IPL 2018) (SRH) will clash with (RR) at Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur. (SRH) will aim for a hat-trick of wins when they take on in today’s first match of are placed second in the Vivo IPL points table with five wins from seven games.

After starting their campaign on a decent note by winning three consecutive games, the Kane Williamson-led side faltered a bit, losing a couple of games against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). SRH, however, returned to winning ways as they came out victorious against a struggling Mumbai Indians (MI) and avenged their defeat against Kings XI Punjab in their previous match. Skipper has carried Hyderabad's batting on his shoulders, amassing 259 runs from seven innings with an average of 43.16. However, and Wriddhiman Saha have not given the required support to Hyderabad's batting. Saha has been below par with the bat with just 68 runs from seven games while Dhawan has been a bit better with 146 runs from five innings.

Hyderabad's strength mostly relies on their bowlers, who didn't let Bhuvneshwar Kumar's absence be felt in the game against Mumbai and Punjab. Bhuvneshwar has scalped six wickets from four games, with an economy under seven. Spinners Shakib Al Hasan and Rashid Khan have bagged eight and nine wickets each from seven games while medium pacer Siddartha Kaul has been the most impressive with nine wickets from seven games. Another medium pacer, Basil Thampi, who has featured in just a couple of games for Hyderabad, came out with a clinical show against Mumbai. The 24-year-old further maintained his form against Punjab, and has scalped four wickets conceding just 18 runs.

On the other hand, will be coming after a week break and will be in search of their fourth win in today’s first match of With three wins and as many defeats, Rajasthan are placed fifth with six points in Vivo IPL points table. have a lot to worry about. Rajasthan started their campaign on a poor note, hammered by Hyderabad by 9 wickets. They however, gained momentum and registered two back-to-back wins against Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Later, Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings outclassed them by seven wickets and 64 runs respectively. However, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side registered a three-wicket win over Mumbai in their previous match. Rahane has looked good but has not been converting good starts into big scores. Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi have been inconsistent. looks good with 239 runs from six games, averaging 47.80. Rajasthan's bowlers — K Gowtham and Ben Laughlin — have performed well while leggie Shreyas Gopal has also been economical. But the trio have failed to click as a unit in a single match. Jaydev Unadkat also needs to raise his level to live to the expectations of the franchise. Overall, host Rajasthan will try to avenge their defeat against Hyderabad at Sawai Man Singh Stadium in 28th match of

Here are a few things to know before the vs (SRH vs RR) match to be played at Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur, the two teams' players who could prove handy, and who has said what before the clash:



Rajasthan Royals batsmen who might make an impact in today’s match against SRH: is Rajasthan Royals’ top run-getter in – by some distance. The 23-year old, when in flow, is a joy to watch; in a format where batsmen tend to bludgeon the ball, Samson has scored the bulk of his 239 runs by merely caressing and timing the ball. More often than not, Samson has put the sweet spot of his willow in front of the ball and the resultant follow through has either found the gap or sent the ball into orbit. too has batted with a new vigour; where he would score at just over a run-a-ball in previous seasons, this season Rahane’s strike-rate reads a healthy 133. The RR captain has scored runs every time he has walked to the crease – though he will be disappointed at not converting those starts to big scores; his highest score so far this innings is 45.

bowlers to look forward in today’s match: There were lots of expectations of Jofra Archer, after the paid INR 7.2 million at the pre-season auction. An injury delayed his initiation into the IPL, but when he took the field, Archer justified the pre-tournament expectations right away – bowling quick and picking up 3 wickets in his maiden IPL outing. also have Ben Stokes and Jaydev Unadkat who bowled well in patches but RR needs a consistent performance from them given the have reached in its second phase.

batsmen who will might make an impact in today’s match against RR: Shikhar Dhawan, SRH’s biggest match-winner, has had two quiet innings since returning to the team after recovering from the blow he took this his left elbow. The left-hander has been in outstanding form this season and SRH need him to set the tempo at the top. Skipper has been striking it well too – and like Sanju Samson, he too has relied a lot on timing and on finding the gaps; the Kiwi batsman is his team’s top run-getter, and he will look at leading by example yet again.

Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers to look forward in today’s match: has a dream bowling attack – every bowler in the team has contributed to the team’s cause when handed the ball. Barring the two matches against Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings, the Sunrisers bowlers have picked up at least 8 opposition wickets in each of their remaining five matches. If he returns to the XI, Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be the spearhead of the attack, while Rashid Khan can be expected to test the Royals middle-order – largely comprising overseas players – with his bagful of tricks.

What said about Gowtham match-winning knock against Mumbai Indians: Young batsman has heaped praise on Krishnappa Gowtham for his blinder of a knock but described their side's thrilling last-over win over Mumbai Indians in their IPL match as a team effort. Gowtham struck an unbeaten 33 from just 11 balls under pressure, hitting two sixes and four fours to seal a three-wicket win for his side after Samson (52) himself and Ben Stokes (40 off 27) had added 72 runs for the third wicket to lay the foundation for the victory. "Gowtham was amazing. It is a life time experience for him and also for us," Samson said.

What SRH skipper said about the bowlers after defending lowest score: After defending a meagre score of 132 against Kings XI Punjab, skipper praised his bowlers, saying the team is lucky to have local talent. Spin twins Rashid Khan and Shakib Al Hasan shared five wickets to help Hyderabad beat Punjab by 13 runs in a nail-biting Indian Premier League (IPL) match. "The bowlers have been operating very well, they know their roles very well. We are fortunate with our bowling depth. Very lucky to have the local talent. "Some good tough decisions to make going into the next few matches. You always want more, but the boys have been fantastic in the way they fought with the ball especially on this kind of a pitch. We want to maintain the same trend for the rest of the tournament,” Williamson said.

What Venkatpathy Raju said about bowlers in IPL 2018: Impressed with leg-spinner Mayank Markhande's bowling for Mumbai Indians in the IPL, former India spinner Venkatapathy Raju praised him and termed control as the rookie's strongest point while also describing as having the best bowling attack. On SRH attack, Raju, who played 28 Test matches, said, "It (SRH) is (the best bowling attack) in this IPL. They are defending their totals, they are planning and so far they are the best. Bhuvaneshwar (Kumar) has been doing well for the last five-six seasons. He is the most experienced and a thinking bowler. He being there, a lot of players are learning. Siddarth Kaul is (also) bowling brilliantly," Raju said."But the advantage the SRH have is even if Bhuvi is not playing , you have"Sandeep Sharma. He has got the knuckle ball and bowls good yorkers," said Raju, who also played 53 ODIs for India. He also lavished praise on Rashid Khan, saying the Afghanistan leg-spinner has got natural talent and variations. "If you see the present team, the bowling attack is fantastic. And you have got Basil Thampi and Rashid Khan. I have been seeing Rashid Khan right from U-19 level,” Raju said.

Team Head to Head ahead of today’s match between and (SRH vs RR)



Matches – 8, won – 4, won – 4When these two teams met earlier this season, registered an emphatic 9-wicket win. At the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, the SRH bowlers restricted the Royals to 125-9, after which (78*) and (36*) stitched together an unbeaten 121-run partnership to power SRH home in 15.5 overs.

Trivia ahead today’s match between and (SRH vs RR)

