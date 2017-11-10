6 ways to prepare for a job interview

Everyone has to prepare for a job interview, whether it is your first interview or you’ve done it many times before. Each interview is a different experience, and the more prepared you are, the better impression you will be able to put across the table.



So before you set out for the big day, here are six ways that can help you prepare for the interview in the best possible way.



1. Focus on body language

It is not always what you say and how you say that will make the difference, but even your body language can have a big role to play in determining the success of your job interview. Make sure you know how to make the right way, without coming across as staring, how to maintain the by standing straight, how to have a firm handshake that is strong but not too tight, and so on.



2. Dress smart and right

While many offices these days allow employees to dress casually on all work days, there is a difference between dressing casual and dressing shabby. Also, when you are going for your job interview, it is important to make sure you give due importance to the occasion and and groomed. Depending on what type of industry you are going to, you can either wear a business suit, or dress in a mix of formal and casual.



3. Listen more, talk less

Your interviewer will give out a lot of information about what they need from you, and it is important you listen well. In addition to what they tell you directly, you can also pick up a lot from their body language or indirect conversation. Speak according to the flow of your interviewer’s speech and speak only as and when required. Giving out too much information can actually do more harm than good.



4. Follow proper language code

You will get many hints from your interviewers about what type of language is to be used, whether it is very formal or a mix of formal and casual. Also, it is important that you understand what is acceptable and what is not when it comes to speaking. You can say the same thing in an acceptable and non-offensive way, or say it in a way that comes across as rude and not acceptable. Make sure to stay away from any unnecessary jokes, talks based around gender, race, religion, sexual, political topics and so on.



5. Don’t try getting personal

Remember you are there to attend to a professional job interview, and even if you want to come across as friendly, don’t cross the line. Maintain professionalism and do not get too casual or personal. While you should definitely come across as excited, interested, positive and someone who is ready to take up the new role, don’t get too close for comfort with your words or actions.



6. Be interested, not desperate

The last thing you want your interviewer to think about you is that you are desperate for the job and will do anything to get it. Of course it is possible that this is your dream job, or that you really need it for whatever reasons. In such a situation, it is important that you show your interest and excitement to get the job, but in a way that looks more positive than desperate. and confident, and if you are well-prepared and know that you are going the right way, you can make the interviewer believe that you are indeed the right candidate for the job.

