Hiring activity records 10% jump in Dec 2017; non-IT sectors gain momentum

registered a 10 per cent jump in December over the year-ago period helped by non-IT sectors like industrial products, construction, says a report.



The for last month stood at 1,833, up 10 per cent over December 2016 and indicating signs of recovery in the In November, the saw a 16 per cent growth year-on-year.



"The continues to sustain the momentum gained in November. Non-IT sectors like industrial products, construction, engineering, auto and BFSI have led the growth for the past few months," said V Suresh, Chief Sales Officer, Naukri.com.



He said the is expected to be volatile for few more months before heading north again.



Key industries like production/maintenance, auto saw a growth of 42 per cent and 31 per cent, respectively in December 2017 when compared with the year-ago period.



According to the report, major cities saw growth in jobs in the month.



The index for Kolkata and Chennai grew 40 per cent and 15 per cent year-on-year, respectively. While Delhi NCR saw a 7 per cent growth in hiring, Bangalore witnessed 4 per cent year-on-year rise during December.



Entry-level jobs requiring 0-3 years of experience and 4-7 years' experience increased by 33 per cent and 26 per cent, respectively in December 2017 as compared to the year- ago period.



Hiring for roles with experience requirement of 8-12 years and 13-16 years witnessed 21 per cent and 19 per cent growth in the same period, the report added.