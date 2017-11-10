JUST IN
Job openings at L & T for freshers

L&T has come up with a host of open profiles all across India so take a look and apply accordingly.

Larsen and Toubro, or L&T, is an Indian multinational company that offers various services in industries such as engineering, technology, construction and manufacturing. L&T has come up with a host of open profiles all across India so take a look and apply accordingly.

Where to apply
You can log on to their official website to apply.

Open positions with L&T
Here are the details of the various types of jobs that are open with L&T.

  • Technical writer – telecom domain
  • J2EE
  • Engineer customer service
  • Officer – accounts
  • Software engineer
  • Electrical wire harness design engineers
  • Assistant manager – accounts
  • Assistant manager – corporate cost account
  • Manager – corporate accounts
  • Assistant manager – business development
  • FPGA engineers
  • Technical support
  • iOS developer
  • Manager – resource (p&m)
  • Implementation engineer
  • Android developer
  • System engineer
  • Cloud solutions architect
  • Business analyst
  • Angular JS developer
  • .Net developer vacancies
  • Process owner
  • OBIEE consultant
  • Node JS developer
  • Hadoop jobs
  • Web methods vacancies
  • Data scientists
  • Embedded systems engineer
  • Oracle developer
  • Selenium
  • SalesForce admin
  • Informatica jobs
  • Linux programmer
  • HTML, CSS, Javascript openings
  • Java developer vacancies
  • Big data jobs
  • QTP
  • CMS programmers
  • Sterling integrators
  • Cloud architects
  • Server administrator
  • Sharepoint consultant
  • SEO expert
  • SQL programmer
  • Digital marketing
  • Cyber security professionals
  • Deployment and maintenance engineer
  • Network engineer
  • AJAX developer
  • Mobile engineers
  • PHP developer job openings
  • SAP developer (ABAP, FICO, MM)
  • Software tester openings
  • ASP.Net recruitment
  • Team leader vacancies
  • C, C++ developer jobs
  • Ruby on Rail jobs
  • Technical sales engineer
  • Portfolio manager
  • Python developer
  • Electrical design engineers
  • Associate operations (accounts)
  • Tunnel design engineer
  • System architect
  • Trainee engineer
  • Project manager
  • QA engineer
  • Web developer jobs
  • Manager piping layout
  • Geotech design engineering
  • Station design engineer
  • UI UX designer
  • Application programmer
  • AGM/GM EXIM
  • LTC – assistant manager
  • Design engineers
  • Medical assistant
Selection process at L&T
The selection process at L&T consists of the following three rounds:
  1. Online aptitude written test
  2. Technical interview
  3. HR interview
What are the eligibility criteria for jobs at L&T?
For the job openings at L&T listed above, here is a list of the eligibility criteria:
  • Only entry level engineers can apply for the jobs at L&T.
  • You should be open to work in different shifts.
  • Your academic records should be consistent at least from class X.
  • You must have strong communication skills.
  • You must have a good hold over mathematics and must be able to quickly carry out calculations.
  • If you have applied to L&T in the past six months but have not been able to clear the rounds, you are NOT eligible to apply again.
Documents and paperwork required for applying for jobs at L&T
Here is a list of the basic documents and paperwork that you will have to carry at the time of interview or as stated otherwise, when you apply to a job profile at L&T. Also, make sure to carry the original copy as well as a number of photocopies of each document you are asked to carry.
  • SSC mark sheet
  • HSC or diploma mark sheet
  • Mark sheets of all years of graduation as well as post-graduation
  • Your photo ID proof – this can only be one of the following: your PAN card, your college ID, your driving license or your passport.
  • Your current photograph
  • Your updated resume
Company profile of L&T
Before you apply for the company, here are a few things you should know about L&T as a brand.
  • L&T was founded by a team of Danish engineers who were taking refuge in India, and an Indian who was their financing partner.
  • The company was founded in the year 1938.
  • It is the largest engineering and construction company in India.
  • In the year 2010, L&T was given the title of the Company of the Year in the Economic Times 2010 awards.
First Published: Fri, November 10 2017. 15:12 IST

