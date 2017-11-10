Job openings at L & T for freshers

Larsen and Toubro, or L&T, is an Indian multinational company that offers various services in industries such as engineering, technology, construction and manufacturing. L&T has come up with a host of open profiles all across India so take a look and apply accordingly.



Open positions with L&T

Here are the details of the various types of that are open with L&T.



Technical writer – telecom domain

J2EE

Engineer customer service

Officer – accounts

Software engineer

Electrical wire harness design engineers

Assistant manager – accounts

Assistant manager – corporate cost account

Manager – corporate accounts

Assistant manager – business development

FPGA engineers

Technical support

iOS developer

Manager – resource (p&m)

Implementation engineer

Android developer

System engineer

Cloud solutions architect

Business analyst

Angular JS developer

.Net developer vacancies

Process owner

OBIEE consultant

Node JS developer

Hadoop jobs

Web methods vacancies

Data scientists

Embedded systems engineer

Oracle developer

Selenium

SalesForce admin

Informatica jobs

Linux programmer

HTML, CSS, Javascript openings

Java developer vacancies

Big data jobs

QTP

CMS programmers

Sterling integrators

Cloud architects

Server administrator

Sharepoint consultant

SEO expert

SQL programmer

Digital marketing

Cyber security professionals

Deployment and maintenance engineer

Network engineer

AJAX developer

Mobile engineers

PHP developer job openings

SAP developer (ABAP, FICO, MM)

Software tester openings

ASP.Net recruitment

Team leader vacancies

C, C++ developer jobs

Ruby on Rail jobs

Technical sales engineer

Portfolio manager

Python developer

Electrical design engineers

Associate operations (accounts)

Tunnel design engineer

System architect

Trainee engineer

Project manager

QA engineer

Web developer jobs

Manager piping layout

Geotech design engineering

Station design engineer

UI UX designer

Application programmer

AGM/GM EXIM

LTC – assistant manager

Design engineers

Medical assistant

Online aptitude written test Technical interview HR interview

Only entry level engineers can apply for the at L&T.

You should be open to work in different shifts.

Your academic records should be consistent at least from class X.

You must have strong communication skills.

You must have a good hold over mathematics and must be able to quickly carry out calculations.

If you have applied to L&T in the past six months but have not been able to clear the rounds, you are NOT eligible to apply again.

SSC mark sheet

HSC or diploma mark sheet

Mark sheets of all years of graduation as well as post-graduation

Your photo ID proof – this can only be one of the following: your PAN card, your college ID, your driving license or your passport.

Your current photograph

Your updated resume

L&T was founded by a team of Danish engineers who were taking refuge in India, and an Indian who was their financing partner.

The company was founded in the year 1938.

It is the largest engineering and construction company in India.

In the year 2010, L&T was given the title of the Company of the Year in the Economic Times 2010 awards.

