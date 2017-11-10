Job openings at L & T for freshers

Larsen and Toubro, or L&T, is an Indian multinational company that offers various services in industries such as engineering, technology, construction and manufacturing. L&T has come up with a host of open profiles all across India so take a look and apply accordingly.
Where to apply
You can log on to their official website to apply.
Open positions with L&T
Here are the details of the various types of jobs that are open with L&T.
- Technical writer – telecom domain
- J2EE
- Engineer customer service
- Officer – accounts
- Software engineer
- Electrical wire harness design engineers
- Assistant manager – accounts
- Assistant manager – corporate cost account
- Manager – corporate accounts
- Assistant manager – business development
- FPGA engineers
- Technical support
- iOS developer
- Manager – resource (p&m)
- Implementation engineer
- Android developer
- System engineer
- Cloud solutions architect
- Business analyst
- Angular JS developer
- .Net developer vacancies
- Process owner
- OBIEE consultant
- Node JS developer
- Hadoop jobs
- Web methods vacancies
- Data scientists
- Embedded systems engineer
- Oracle developer
- Selenium
- SalesForce admin
- Informatica jobs
- Linux programmer
- HTML, CSS, Javascript openings
- Java developer vacancies
- Big data jobs
- QTP
- CMS programmers
- Sterling integrators
- Cloud architects
- Server administrator
- Sharepoint consultant
- SEO expert
- SQL programmer
- Digital marketing
- Cyber security professionals
- Deployment and maintenance engineer
- Network engineer
- AJAX developer
- Mobile engineers
- PHP developer job openings
- SAP developer (ABAP, FICO, MM)
- Software tester openings
- ASP.Net recruitment
- Team leader vacancies
- C, C++ developer jobs
- Ruby on Rail jobs
- Technical sales engineer
- Portfolio manager
- Python developer
- Electrical design engineers
- Associate operations (accounts)
- Tunnel design engineer
- System architect
- Trainee engineer
- Project manager
- QA engineer
- Web developer jobs
- Manager piping layout
- Geotech design engineering
- Station design engineer
- UI UX designer
- Application programmer
- AGM/GM EXIM
- LTC – assistant manager
- Design engineers
- Medical assistant
The selection process at L&T consists of the following three rounds:
- Online aptitude written test
- Technical interview
- HR interview
For the job openings at L&T listed above, here is a list of the eligibility criteria:
- Only entry level engineers can apply for the jobs at L&T.
- You should be open to work in different shifts.
- Your academic records should be consistent at least from class X.
- You must have strong communication skills.
- You must have a good hold over mathematics and must be able to quickly carry out calculations.
- If you have applied to L&T in the past six months but have not been able to clear the rounds, you are NOT eligible to apply again.
Here is a list of the basic documents and paperwork that you will have to carry at the time of interview or as stated otherwise, when you apply to a job profile at L&T. Also, make sure to carry the original copy as well as a number of photocopies of each document you are asked to carry.
- SSC mark sheet
- HSC or diploma mark sheet
- Mark sheets of all years of graduation as well as post-graduation
- Your photo ID proof – this can only be one of the following: your PAN card, your college ID, your driving license or your passport.
- Your current photograph
- Your updated resume
Before you apply for the company, here are a few things you should know about L&T as a brand.
- L&T was founded by a team of Danish engineers who were taking refuge in India, and an Indian who was their financing partner.
- The company was founded in the year 1938.
- It is the largest engineering and construction company in India.
- In the year 2010, L&T was given the title of the Company of the Year in the Economic Times 2010 awards.