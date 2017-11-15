Job openings at LG 2017 - 2018

LG is a South Korean multinational electronics company which makes various products such as chemicals, electronics and telecom related products. They have come up with a host of open profiles all across India so take a look and apply accordingly.
Where to apply
You can log on to their official website to apply.
Open positions with LG
Here are the details of the various types of jobs that are open with LG.
- E-Powertrain program manager
- Undergraduate intern, home appliance, supply chain
- Channel marketing manager regional accounts
- Program manager
- Senior engineer, technology partnerships and investments
- Accounts payable processor – contract role
- Brand manager
- Automotive security intern
- Director, digital strategy
- Junior legal counsel
- Undergraduate intern – mobile US cellular
- Graduate intern – electric Powertrain R & D engineer
- Undergraduate intern - planning
- Corporate social responsibility and community relations manager
- Technical recruiter (temp to perm)
- Principal research engineer
- Battery technician
- Undergraduate intern – validation engineer
- Key account manager – builder
- Customer support manager
- Undergraduate intern – quality engineer
- Undergraduate intern – infotainment engineer
- R&D laboratory engineer – home appliances
- Executive assistant
- Undergraduate intern – controls engineering
- Undergraduate intern - engineering
- Inside sales specialist
- Senior validation engineer
- Senior power electronics research engineer
- Senior mechanical design research engineer
- Engineer assistant – contract
- Deep learning research intern
- Inside technical support specialist
- Software engineer – temporary contract
- Regional account manager
- Quality engineer
- Associate validation engineer
The selection process consists of the following three rounds:
- Online aptitude written test
- Technical interview
- HR interview and manager round
For the job openings listed above, here is a list of the eligibility criteria:
- Only entry level engineers can apply.
- You should be open to work in different shifts.
- Your academic records should be consistent at least from class X.
- You must have strong communication skills.
- You must have a good hold over mathematics and must be able to quickly carry out calculations.
- If you have applied in the past six months but have not been able to clear the rounds, you are NOT eligible to apply again.
Here is a list of the basic documents and paperwork that you will have to carry at the time of interview or as stated otherwise, when you apply to a job profile. Also, make sure to carry the original copy as well as a number of photocopies of each document you are asked to carry.
- SSC mark sheet
- HSC or diploma mark sheet
- Mark sheets of all years of your graduation as well as post-graduation
- Your photo ID proof – this can only be one of the following: your PAN card, your college ID, your driving license or your passport.
- Your current photograph
- Your updated resume
Before you apply for the company, here are a few things you should know about the brand.
- The full form of LG is Lucky Goldstar.
- It has subsidiaries in more than 80 countries.
- It was first established in the year 1947 as Lak-Hui Chemical Industrial Corp.
- LG was the first Korean company that ventured into the plastic industry.
- With its foray into the plastic industry, it established the GoldStar Co. Ltd. which is currently known as LG Electronics Inc.