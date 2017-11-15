Job openings at LG 2017 - 2018

LG is a South Korean multinational electronics company which makes various products such as chemicals, electronics and telecom related products. They have come up with a host of open profiles all across India so take a look and apply accordingly.



Where to apply

You can log on to their official website to apply.



Open positions with LG

Here are the details of the various types of that are open with LG.



E-Powertrain program manager

Undergraduate intern, home appliance, supply chain

Channel marketing manager regional accounts

Program manager

Senior engineer, technology partnerships and investments

Accounts payable processor – contract role

Brand manager

Automotive security intern

Director, digital strategy

Junior legal counsel

Undergraduate intern – mobile US cellular

Graduate intern – electric Powertrain R & D engineer

Undergraduate intern - planning

Corporate social responsibility and community relations manager

Technical recruiter (temp to perm)

Principal research engineer

Battery technician

Undergraduate intern – validation engineer

Key account manager – builder

Customer support manager

Undergraduate intern – quality engineer

Undergraduate intern – infotainment engineer

R&D laboratory engineer – home appliances

Executive assistant

Undergraduate intern – controls engineering

Undergraduate intern - engineering

Inside sales specialist

Senior validation engineer

Senior power electronics research engineer

Senior mechanical design research engineer

Engineer assistant – contract

Deep learning research intern

Inside technical support specialist

Software engineer – temporary contract

Regional account manager

Quality engineer

Associate validation engineer

Online aptitude written test Technical interview HR interview and manager round

Only entry level engineers can apply.

You should be open to work in different shifts.

Your academic records should be consistent at least from class X.

You must have strong communication skills.

You must have a good hold over mathematics and must be able to quickly carry out calculations.

If you have applied in the past six months but have not been able to clear the rounds, you are NOT eligible to apply again.

SSC mark sheet

HSC or diploma mark sheet

Mark sheets of all years of your graduation as well as post-graduation

Your photo ID proof – this can only be one of the following: your PAN card, your college ID, your driving license or your passport.

Your current photograph

Your updated resume

The full form of LG is Lucky Goldstar.

It has subsidiaries in more than 80 countries.

It was first established in the year 1947 as Lak-Hui Chemical Industrial Corp.

LG was the first Korean company that ventured into the plastic industry.

With its foray into the plastic industry, it established the GoldStar Co. Ltd. which is currently known as LG Electronics Inc.

