Job openings at SAP for freshers

SAP is a German multinational software company that works in creating enterprise software to help manage customer relations and business operations. They have come up with a host of open profiles all across India so take a look and apply accordingly.
Where to apply
You can log on to their official website to apply.
Open positions
Here are the details of the various types of jobs that you can apply for.
- Presales senior specialist / expert (f/ m) S /4HANA cloud edition
- System architect
- Senior solution sales executive
- Digital marketing
- Ruby on Rails jobs
- Inside sales manager
- SEO expert
- HTML, CSS, JavaScript openings
- ASP.Net recruitment
- SQL programmer
- Senior account executive
- Cyber security professionals
- Java developer vacancies
- Solution architect – Hybris
- AJAX developer
- Server administrator
- Mobile engineers
- PHP developer job openings
- Sharepoint consultant
- Cloud architects
- Cloud solutions architect
- Sales manager – SI
- C, C++ developer jobss
- Business intelligence (BI/BO) – senior applications consultant
- .Net developer vacancies
- Python developer
- Big data jobs
- Java developer for SAP HCP identity authentication service
- Senior general business sales executive
- SAP developer (ABAP, FICO, MM)
- Android developer
- Project manager
- (Associate) support engineer for database center of expertise
- iOS developer
- Business development – government relations
- Big data developer for YaaS – SAP Hybris
- Portfolio manager
- CSE associate consultant
- Business process senior consultant
- Technical support
- Process owner
- Order to invoice associate (education billing)
- Senior account executive
- Software tester openings
- Technical sales engineer
- Implementation engineer
- Senior solution sales executive
- HANA cloud integration
- Network engineer
- Deployment and maintenance engineer
- QA engineer
- User experience design specialist
- Linux programmer
- Development manager – end user experience (EuX)
- HCP senior developer – legal content management
- Web developer jobs
- Oracle developer
- Team leader vacancies
- Data scientists
- Hadoop jobs
- Informatica jobs
- Embedded systems engineer
- Sterling integrators
- Software engineer
- salesforce admin
- OBIEE consultant
- System engineer
- QTP
- Intern, industry value advisory
- UI UX designer
- Angular JS developer
- Student marketing intern SAP Portugal
- Senior researcher / research expert – machine learning / deep learning
- Application programmer
- Selenium
- CMS programmers
- Node Js developer
- Trainee engineer
- Global account executive expert
- Senior account executive – public services
- Web methods vacancies
- Senior customer engagement executive – success factors HCM
- Business analyst
The selection process consists of the following three rounds:
- Online aptitude written test
- Technical interview
- HR interview and manager round
For the job openings listed above, here is a list of the eligibility criteria:
- Only entry level engineers can apply.
- You should be open to work in different shifts.
- Your academic records should be consistent at least from class X.
- You must have strong communication skills.
- You must have a good hold over mathematics and must be able to quickly carry out calculations.
- If you have applied in the past six months but have not been able to clear the rounds, you are NOT eligible to apply again.
Here is a list of the basic documents and paperwork that you will have to carry at the time of interview or as stated otherwise, when you apply to a job profile. Also, make sure to carry the original copy as well as a number of photocopies of each document you are asked to carry.
- SSC mark sheet
- HSC or diploma mark sheet
- Mark sheets of all years of your graduation as well as post-graduation
- Your photo ID proof – this can only be one of the following: your PAN card, your college ID, your driving license or your passport.
- Your current photograph
- Your updated resume
Before you apply for the company, here are a few things you should know about the brand.
- The full form of SAP is Systems, Applications and Products in Data Processing.
- SAP has its base in Germany and has offices across 130 countries.
- It has more than 293,500 clients in 190 countries.
- The company was started by five engineers who previously worked at IBM.