Job openings at Tech Mahindra for freshers 2017

is an Indian multinational company that provides various solutions to clients in the domains of information technology, Business Process Outsourcing as well as networking technology solutions. They have come up with a host of open profiles all across India so take a look and apply accordingly.



Where to apply

You can log on to their official website to apply.



Open positions with Tech Mahindra

Here are the details of the various types of that are open with



Business intelligence analyst

Associate team lead

Project manager

ITIL consultant

Process consultant

Manager service delivery

Solution architect

Software engineer

Associate tech specialist

Associate business consultant

Project lead

Service desk

Team lead

Senior analyst quality

Customer support associate

Lead analyst – CAE

Network engineer

Copywriter

Senior software engineer

Developer and tech lead Java

Appian consultant

Associate security consultant

Manager pre sales

Principal consultant – quality

Tech lead

Talent acquisition executive

Optical testing

Customer care executive

Associate software engineer

SME solution architect

Module lead

SAP

Online aptitude written test Technical interview HR interview and manager round

Only entry level engineers can apply.

You should be open to work in different shifts.

Your academic records should be consistent at least from class X.

You must have strong communication skills.

You must have a good hold over mathematics and must be able to quickly carry out calculations.

If you have applied in the past six months but have not been able to clear the rounds, you are NOT eligible to apply again.

SSC mark sheet

HSC or diploma mark sheet

Mark sheets of all years of your graduation as well as post-graduation

Your photo ID proof – this can only be one of the following: your PAN card, your college ID, your driving license or your passport.

Your current photograph

Your updated resume

specializes in business re-engineering solutions, digital transformation and consulting.

It is part of the Mahindra group and is based across 51 countries in the world.

It has more than 105,000 employees all over the world.

provides its services to 788 customers spread across the globe.

In the year 2012, it was ranked number 5 in the Indian software services (IT) firms list.

The at consists of the following three rounds:For the job openings at listed above, here is a list of the criteria:Here is a list of the basic and that you will have to carry at the time of interview or as stated otherwise, when you apply to a job profile. Also, make sure to carry the original copy as well as a number of photocopies of each document you are asked to carry.Before you apply for the company, here are a few things you should know about the brand.