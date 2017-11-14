Job openings at Tech Mahindra for freshers 2017

Tech Mahindra is an Indian multinational company that provides various solutions to clients in the domains of information technology, Business Process Outsourcing as well as networking technology solutions. They have come up with a host of open profiles all across India so take a look and apply accordingly.
Where to apply
You can log on to their official website to apply.
Open positions with Tech Mahindra
Here are the details of the various types of jobs that are open with Tech Mahindra.
- Business intelligence analyst
- Associate team lead
- Project manager
- ITIL consultant
- Process consultant
- Manager service delivery
- Solution architect
- Software engineer
- Associate tech specialist
- Associate business consultant
- Project lead
- Service desk
- Team lead
- Senior analyst quality
- Customer support associate
- Lead analyst – CAE
- Network engineer
- Copywriter
- Senior software engineer
- Developer and tech lead Java
- Appian consultant
- Associate security consultant
- Manager pre sales
- Principal consultant – quality
- Tech lead
- Talent acquisition executive
- Optical testing
- Customer care executive
- Associate software engineer
- SME solution architect
- Module lead
- SAP
Selection process at Tech Mahindra
The selection process at Tech Mahindra consists of the following three rounds:
- Online aptitude written test
- Technical interview
- HR interview and manager round
What are the eligibility criteria for jobs at Tech Mahindra?
For the job openings at Tech Mahindra listed above, here is a list of the eligibility criteria:
- Only entry level engineers can apply.
- You should be open to work in different shifts.
- Your academic records should be consistent at least from class X.
- You must have strong communication skills.
- You must have a good hold over mathematics and must be able to quickly carry out calculations.
- If you have applied in the past six months but have not been able to clear the rounds, you are NOT eligible to apply again.
Documents and paperwork required for applying for jobs at Tech Mahindra
Here is a list of the basic documents and paperwork that you will have to carry at the time of interview or as stated otherwise, when you apply to a job profile. Also, make sure to carry the original copy as well as a number of photocopies of each document you are asked to carry.
- SSC mark sheet
- HSC or diploma mark sheet
- Mark sheets of all years of your graduation as well as post-graduation
- Your photo ID proof – this can only be one of the following: your PAN card, your college ID, your driving license or your passport.
- Your current photograph
- Your updated resume
Company profile of Tech Mahindra
Before you apply for the company, here are a few things you should know about the brand.
- Tech Mahindra specializes in business re-engineering solutions, digital transformation and consulting.
- It is part of the Mahindra group and is based across 51 countries in the world.
- It has more than 105,000 employees all over the world.
- Tech Mahindra provides its services to 788 customers spread across the globe.
- In the year 2012, it was ranked number 5 in the Indian software services (IT) firms list.