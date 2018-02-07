Senior candidates seek 20-40% pay hike, a challenge for recruiters: Survey

Salaries and benefits have become the biggest challenge for recruiters as most senior level candidates look for 20-40 per cent hike over their current salary, according to a survey.



A majority of senior level candidates (62 per cent), while considering a job change, are looking for hikes of 20 to 40 per cent over their current salary, according CIEL Works 2018, the yearly survey on talent market by CIEL.



This reflects their confidence in the future job opportunities in the country, it said.



The survey found that this thought is percolating down the ranks and has become a significant challenge for recruiters to attract talent.



The survey was conducted among 107 executives across industry sectors, levels and cities in India.



"With the evolution of technology and access to information skilled talents across levels are more selective about choosing an employer or while considering a change. The employers must adapt to the changing dynamics of sentiments and realign their HR strategies to attract and retain the top talent for their organisation," CIEL HR Services CEO Aditya Narayan Mishra said.



The survey also revealed that employer branding continued to be a significant challenge for recruiters as 35 per cent of them are concerned about it.



It also found that companies have increased the notice period for their employees to make it difficult for people to hop jobs.



This, it said, has become another important challenge (34 per cent) for the recruiters to fill vacant positions.



Meanwhile, when it comes to looking at new job opportunities, salaries and benefits continued to be the most important push factor (26 per cent in entry level and 25 per cent in mid-level), it said.



For senior level, salary and benefits is the second most important push factor, it added.



This indicates that salaries and benefits are important factors for talent attraction and retention strategy, it said.



Relationship with managers, is another important factor (23 per cent in entry level) for looking for new jobs.



Career progression is another factor, especially for people in the entry and mid level, while looking for new roles, the survey added.